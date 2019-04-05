Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues increased 4% for the quarter and 3% year-to-date, driven by an 11% increase in Television advertising revenues for the quarter and 7% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) was flat for the quarter and up 5% for the year-to-date

was flat for the quarter and up 5% for the year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 29% for the quarter and 36% for the year-to-date

of 29% for the quarter and 36% for the year-to-date Net income attributable to shareholders of $6.3 (2) million ( $0.03 per share basic) for the quarter and $66.8 (2) million ( $0.31 per share basic) for the year-to-date

million ( per share basic) for the quarter and million ( per share basic) for the year-to-date Free cash flow(1) of $83.9 million for the quarter and $126.3 million for the year-to-date

TORONTO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"Corus delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit Television advertising revenue growth exceeding our expectations," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The benefits of our ongoing progress in advanced advertising and data initiatives, our client centric approach and robust advertising demand are reflected in these positive results, partially offset by softness in our Radio segment and timing-related variability in our content business. Notably, the strength of our free cash flow in the quarter is accelerating our progress towards our leverage targets and supporting the advancement of our strategic priorities as we continue to build for the future."

Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues







Television 353,466 336,222 779,656 751,686 Radio 30,649 33,243 71,930 75,167

384,115 369,465 851,586 826,853 Segment profit (1)







Television 113,709 103,646 298,262 272,248 Radio 4,955 6,883 17,967 20,404 Corporate (5,516) 2,230 (11,443) (2,006)

113,148 112,759 304,786 290,646 Net income attributable to shareholders (2) 6,344 40,042 66,759 117,715 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) (2) (3) 15,733 41,880 85,844 120,765 Basic earnings per share (2) $0.03 $0.19 $0.31 $0.57 Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) (2) (3) $0.07 $0.20 $0.40 $0.58 Diluted earnings per share (2) $0.03 $0.19 $0.31 $0.57 Free cash flow (1) 83,909 82,073 126,315 165,288

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders. (2) Net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended February 28, 2019 was impacted by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brand assets. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of television brand assets was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2019, this has resulted in an additional $34.9 million and $69.8 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income attributable to shareholders, net of income taxes, by $25.7 million ($0.12 per share basic) and $51.3 million ($0.24 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders. (3) Refer to page 10 of this press release for details of adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and adjusted basic earnings per share.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended February 28, 2019 were $384.1 million, up 4% from $369.5 million last year and consolidated segment profit was $113.1 million, relatively consistent with $112.8 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended February 28, 2019 was $6.3 million ($0.03 per share basic), compared to $40.0 million ($0.19 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $4.0 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and an impairment of an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $15.7 million ($0.07 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $2.5 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $41.9 million ($0.20 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended February 28, 2019 were $851.6 million, up 3% from $826.9 million last year. Consolidated segment profit was $304.8 million, up 5% from $290.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2019 was $66.8 million ($0.31 per share basic), compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $117.7 million ($0.57 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $17.2 million ($0.06 per share, net of income taxes) and an impairment of an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $85.8 million ($0.40 per share basic) for the current fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2018 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $4.1 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $120.8 million ($0.58 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.

Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended February 28, 2019 was impacted by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brands. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of television brands was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2019, this has resulted in an additional $34.9 million and $69.8 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income attributable to shareholders, net of income taxes, by $25.7 million ($0.12 per share basic) and $51.3 million ($0.24 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Results - Highlights for Q1 2019

Television

Segment revenues increased 5% in Q2 2019 and 4% for the year-to-date

Advertising revenues increased 11% in Q2 2019 and 7% for the year-to-date

Subscriber revenues were down 1% in Q2 2019 and flat for the year-to-date

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues were down $2.5 million (13%) in Q2 2019 and $2.0 million (6%) for the year-to-date

(13%) in Q2 2019 and (6%) for the year-to-date Segment profit (1) increased 10% in both Q2 2019 and the year-to-date

increased 10% in both Q2 2019 and the year-to-date Segment profit margin(1) of 32% in Q2 2019 and 38% for the year-to-date, compared to 31% and 36%, respectively, in the prior year

Radio

Segment revenues decreased 8% in Q2 2019 and 4% for the year-to-date

Segment profit (1) decreased $1.9 million (28%) in Q2 2019 and $2.4 million (12%) for the year-to-date

decreased (28%) in Q2 2019 and (12%) for the year-to-date Segment profit margin(1) of 16% in Q2 2019 and 25% for the year-to-date, compared to 21% and 27%, respectively, in the prior year

(1) Segment profit and segment profit margin do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

Corporate

Free cash flow (1) of $83.9 million in Q2 2019 and $126.3 million for the year-to-date, compared to $82.1 million and $165.3 million , respectively, in the prior year

of in Q2 2019 and for the year-to-date, compared to and , respectively, in the prior year Net debt to segment profit (1) leverage of 3.05 times at February 28, 2019 , down from 3.28 times at August 31, 2018 , in part due to debt repayments of $117.6 million for the year-to-date

leverage of 3.05 times at , down from 3.28 times at , in part due to debt repayments of for the year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 29% in Q2 2019 and 36% for the year-to-date, compared to 31% and 35%, respectively, in the prior year

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.



Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and free cash flow that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward- looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2018 and the second quarter ended February 28, 2019 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28, As at August 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 67,650 94,801 Accounts receivable 436,966 388,751 Income taxes recoverable — 3,305 Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,591 20,723 Total current assets 529,207 507,580 Tax credits receivable 25,744 18,047 Investments and other assets 69,593 82,213 Property, plant and equipment 219,216 231,192 Program rights 579,897 538,357 Film investments 54,172 43,424 Intangibles (1) 1,935,236 2,012,086 Goodwill 1,387,652 1,387,652 Deferred income tax assets 69,243 62,403

4,869,960 4,882,954 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 444,275 405,762 Current portion of long-term debt 79,466 106,375 Provisions 11,462 11,175 Income taxes payable 9,274 — Total current liabilities 544,477 523,312 Long-term debt 1,789,166 1,877,558 Other long-term liabilities 329,907 295,206 Provisions 10,831 7,801 Deferred income tax liabilities 484,952 502,274 Total liabilities 3,159,333 3,206,151 EQUITY



Share capital 830,477 2,330,477 Contributed surplus 1,512,366 12,119 Accumulated deficit (814,531) (856,668) Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,326 36,460 Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,559,638 1,522,388 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 150,989 154,415 Total equity 1,710,627 1,676,803

4,869,960 4,882,954

(1) Net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended February 28, 2019 was impacted by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brand assets. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of television brand assets was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2019, this has resulted in an additional $34.9 million and $69.8 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income attributable to shareholders, net of income taxes, by $25.7 million ($0.12 per share basic) and $51.3 million ($0.24 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues 384,115 369,465 851,586 826,853 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 270,967 256,706 546,800 536,207 Depreciation and amortization (1) 54,801 20,832 109,129 41,590 Interest expense 31,846 31,766 63,185 63,841 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 4,047 2,475 17,228 4,083 Other expense (income), net 6,521 (3,473) 7,758 4,081 Income before income taxes 15,933 61,159 107,486 177,051 Income tax expense 4,213 15,446 28,990 46,331 Net income for the period 11,720 45,713 78,496 130,720 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:







Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (170) (8) 120 430 Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (14,368) 14,128 (14,746) 13,719

(14,538) 14,120 (14,626) 14,149 Items that will not be reclassified to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets 96 — 96 — Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans (3,502) 1,871 (1,176) (868)

(3,406) 1,871 (1,080) (868) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (17,944) 15,991 (15,706) 13,281 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (6,224) 61,704 62,790 144,001 Net income attributable to:







Shareholders 6,344 40,042 66,759 117,715 Non-controlling interest 5,376 5,671 11,737 13,005

11,720 45,713 78,496 130,720 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (11,600) 56,033 51,053 130,996 Non-controlling interest 5,376 5,671 11,737 13,005

(6,224) 61,704 62,790 144,001 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic $0.03 $0.19 $0.31 $0.57 Diluted $0.03 $0.19 $0.31 $0.57

(1) Net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended February 28, 2019 was impacted by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brand assets. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of television brand assets was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2019, this has resulted in an additional $34.9 million and $69.8 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income attributable to shareholders, net of income taxes, by $25.7 million ($0.12 per share basic) and $51.3 million ($0.24 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2018, as previously presented 2,330,477 12,119 (856,668) 36,460 1,522,388 154,415 1,676,803 IFRS 9 transitional adjustment(1) — — — 9,396 9,396 — 9,396 IFRS 15 transitional adjustment(1) — — 1,985 — 1,985 — 1,985 Adjusted balance as at September 1, 2018 2,330,477 12,119 (854,683) 45,856 1,533,769 154,415 1,688,184 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 66,759 (15,706) 51,053 11,737 62,790 Dividends declared — — (25,431) — (25,431) (15,163) (40,594) Reduction of stated capital (1,500,000) 1,500,000 — — — — — Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (1,176) 1,176 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 247 — — 247 — 247 As at February 28, 2019 830,477 1,512,366 (814,531) 31,326 1,559,638 150,989 1,710,627































(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2017 2,291,814 11,449 114,492 22,938 2,440,693 158,828 2,599,521 Comprehensive income — — 117,715 13,281 130,996 13,005 144,001 Dividends declared — — (118,294) — (118,294) (16,188) (134,482) Issuance of shares under dividend reinvestment plan 18,584 — — — 18,584 — 18,584 Issuance of shares under stock option plan 85 — — — 85 — 85 Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (868) 868 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 356 — — 356 — 356 As at February 28, 2018 2,310,483 11,805 113,045 37,087 2,472,420 155,645 2,628,065

















(1) Refer to the Company's Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders for details on New Accounting Pronouncements Adopted in Fiscal 2019 in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period 11,720 45,713 78,496 130,720 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 127,558 125,692 257,128 259,075 Amortization of film investments 2,856 3,329 6,385 5,855 Depreciation and amortization 54,801 20,832 109,129 41,590 Deferred income taxes (recovery) (10,600) 267 (19,947) 98 Impairment of investment in associate 8,720 — 8,720 — Share-based compensation expense 202 168 247 356 Imputed interest 11,071 11,011 21,665 22,878 Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap — — — 24,644 Payment of program rights (126,590) (122,692) (236,804) (238,369) Net spend on film investments (17,722) (11,533) (28,385) (20,281) CRTC benefit payments (50) (186) (911) (897) Other (338) (3,154) (3,808) (2,728) Cash flow from operations 61,628 69,447 191,915 222,941 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 24,692 17,055 (60,224) (50,762) Cash provided by operating activities 86,320 86,502 131,691 172,179 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,591) (3,378) (6,160) (4,959) Proceeds from sale of property 6 — 9 545 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (2,124) (2,773) (2,523) (3,679) Cash used in investing activities (5,709) (6,151) (8,674) (8,093) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (60,539) (28,165) (117,548) (54,727) Deferred financing costs — — — (4,088) Issuance of shares under stock option plan — — — 85 Dividends paid (12,717) (50,319) (12,717) (99,367) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (9,941) (4,179) (17,163) (16,188) Other (431) (742) (2,740) (3,086) Cash used in financing activities (83,628) (83,405) (150,168) (177,371) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (3,017) (3,054) (27,151) (13,285) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 70,667 83,470 94,801 93,701 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 67,650 80,416 67,650 80,416

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended February 28, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 353,466 30,649 — 384,115 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 239,757 25,694 5,516 270,967 Segment profit (loss)(1) 113,709 4,955 (5,516) 113,148 Depreciation and amortization





54,801 Interest expense





31,846 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





4,047 Other expense, net





6,521 Income before income taxes





15,933 Three months ended February 28, 2018









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 336,222 33,243 — 369,465 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses (recovery) 232,576 26,360 (2,230) 256,706 Segment profit(1) 103,646 6,883 2,230 112,759 Depreciation and amortization





20,832 Interest expense





31,766 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





2,475 Other income, net





(3,473) Income before income taxes





61,159 Six months ended February 28, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 779,656 71,930 — 851,586 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 481,394 53,963 11,443 546,800 Segment profit (loss)(1) 298,262 17,967 (11,443) 304,786 Depreciation and amortization





109,129 Interest expense





63,185 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





17,228 Other expense, net





7,758 Income before income taxes





107,486











(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Six months ended February 28, 2018









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 751,686 75,167 — 826,853 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 479,438 54,763 2,006 536,207 Segment profit (loss)(1) 272,248 20,404 (2,006) 290,646 Depreciation and amortization





41,590 Interest expense





63,841 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





4,083 Other expense, net





4,081 Income before income taxes





177,051

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Advertising 240,284 221,663 561,619 533,874 Subscriber fees 125,639 127,008 252,323 253,263 Merchandising, distribution and other 18,192 20,794 37,644 39,716

384,115 369,465 851,586 826,853

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) February 28, February 28, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to shareholders 6,344 40,042 66,759 117,715 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associate 6,409 — 6,409 — Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,980 1,838 12,676 3,050 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 15,733 41,880 85,844 120,765 Basic earnings per share $0.03 $0.19 $0.31 $0.57 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associate $0.03 — $0.03 — Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $0.01 $0.01 $0.06 $0.01 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.07 $0.20 $0.40 $0.58



















Free Cash Flow







Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 86,320 86,502 131,691 172,179 Investing activities (5,709) (6,151) (8,674) (8,093) Add: cash used in business combinations and strategic investments (1) 80,611 80,351 123,017 164,086 3,298 1,722 3,298 1,202 Free cash flow 83,909 82,073 126,315 165,288

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

