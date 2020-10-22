Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Consolidated revenues declined 16% for the quarter and 10% for the year

Consolidated segment profit (1)(2) decreased 14% for both the quarter and the year

decreased 14% for both the quarter and the year Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 30% for the quarter and 33% for the year

of 30% for the quarter and 33% for the year Net income attributable to shareholders of $30.3 million ( $0.15 per share basic) for the quarter and net loss attributable to shareholders of $625.4 million ( $2.98 loss per share basic) for the year, which includes non-cash impairment charges recorded in the third quarter related to broadcast licenses and goodwill of $786.8 million ( $769.3 million , net of tax)

( per share basic) for the quarter and net loss attributable to shareholders of ( loss per share basic) for the year, which includes non-cash impairment charges recorded in the third quarter related to broadcast licenses and goodwill of ( , net of tax) Net debt to segment profit (1) of 3.18 times at August 31, 2020 , improved from 3.22 times at May 31, 2020

of 3.18 times at , improved from 3.22 times at Free cash flow(1)(2) of $87.4 million for the quarter and $296.2 million for the year

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its fourth quarter and year end financial results today.

"We delivered fourth quarter results that exceeded our expectations in the current environment, reflecting sequential improvement in advertising demand, impressive STACKTV subscriber growth and strong free cash flow," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In the next few quarters, we expect advertising trends will continue to improve, with a return to growth in the second half of fiscal 2021."

"As we enter this new fiscal year, we remain excited for the future. Our team is invigorated by our newly updated strategic plan, one that will position Corus to emerge from the current crisis in a position of strength. This plan underpins our ambition to build a high performance, diverse and inclusive culture, firmly focused on delivering consolidated revenue growth year after year. We intend to continue to demonstrate strategic and fiscal discipline in the quarters ahead as we invest to advance our strategic plan and de-leverage our balance sheet to provide more financial flexibility."

Financial Highlights Three months ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues







Television 299,122 343,755 1,408,238 1,544,892 Radio 19,274 33,724 102,998 142,590

318,396 377,479 1,511,236 1,687,482 Segment profit (loss) (1) (2)







Television 98,787 108,612 508,715 573,524 Radio 1,195 6,911 16,023 34,646 Corporate (5,480) (5,747) (18,899) (23,085)

94,502 109,776 505,839 585,085 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 30,278 22,947 (625,362) 156,084 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 33,181 27,930 158,057 181,006 Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.15 $0.11 ($2.98) $0.74 Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $0.16 $0.13 $0.75 $0.85 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.15 $0.11 ($2.98) $0.74 Free cash flow (1)(2) 87,353 93,554 296,247 309,970

(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's August 31, 2019 Annual Report. (2) Segment profit (loss) for the three months and year ended August 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year of approximately $3.3 million and $13.4 million, respectively, and an increase in free cash flow of approximately $3.8 million and $15.9 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2020 were $318.4 million, down 16% from $377.5 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $94.5 million, a decrease of 14% from $109.8 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 was $30.3 million ($0.15 per share basic), as compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $22.9 million ($0.11 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $4.0 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $33.2 million ($0.16 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $6.8 million ($0.02 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $27.9 million ($0.13 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the year ended August 31, 2020 were $1,511.2 million, a decline of 10% from $1,687.5 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $505.8 million, a decrease of 14% from $585.1 million last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2020 was $625.4 million ($2.98 loss per share basic), as compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of $156.1 million ($0.74 per share basic) last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2020 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $786.8 million ($3.66 per share, net of income taxes) and integration, restructuring and other costs of $19.2 million ($0.07 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $158.1 million ($0.75 per share basic) for the current fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2019 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $26.3 million ($0.09 per share, net of income taxes), an impairment on an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $181.0 million ($0.85 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.

Operational Results - Highlights for Q4 2020

Television

Segment revenues decreased 13% in Q4 2020 and 9% for the year

Advertising revenues decreased 25% in Q4 2020 and 15% for the year

Subscriber revenues were down 1% in both Q4 2020 and for the year

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased 15% in both Q4 2020 and for the year

Segment profit (1) decreased 9% in Q4 2020 and 11% for the year

decreased 9% in Q4 2020 and 11% for the year Segment profit margin(1) of 33% in Q4 2020 and 36% for the year, compared to 32% and 37%, respectively, in the prior year

Radio

Segment revenues decreased 43% in Q4 2020 and 28% for the year

Segment profit (1) decreased $5.7 million (83%) in Q4 2020 and $18.6 million (54%) for the year

decreased (83%) in Q4 2020 and (54%) for the year Segment profit margin(1) of 6% in Q4 2020 and 16% for the year, compared to 20% and 24%, respectively, in the prior year

Corporate

Free cash flow (1) of $87.4 million in Q4 2020 and $296.2 million for the year, compared to $93.6 million and $310.0 million , respectively, in the prior year. The current quarter and year benefited from Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy receipts and payment deferrals of Canadian corporate income tax installments.

of in Q4 2020 and for the year, compared to and , respectively, in the prior year. The current quarter and year benefited from Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy receipts and payment deferrals of Canadian corporate income tax installments. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.18 times at August 31, 2020 , up from 2.82 times at August 31, 2019 , due to a reduction in segment profit and the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases that added $148.6 million to the net debt calculation as at August 31, 2020 , offset by bank loan repayments of $229.5 million in the year

was 3.18 times at , up from 2.82 times at , due to a reduction in segment profit and the implementation of IFRS 16 - that added to the net debt calculation as at , offset by bank loan repayments of in the year Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 30% in Q4 2020 and 33% for the year, compared to 29% and 35%, respectively, in the prior year

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's August 31, 2019 Annual Report.

COVID-19 Update

The Company continues to closely monitor the evolution of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") situation. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact the wellbeing of individuals and the Canadian and global economies, the Company has implemented a specific response plan, informed by measures recommended by public health agencies, to continue providing its essential services and support to customers while safeguarding the health and safety of employees. Appropriate business continuity measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted service of the Company's television, digital and radio operations.

Restrictions have been reintroduced in some provinces to tackle recent surges of COVID-19 cases which will impact various sectors and businesses; however, the Company continues to operate with more than 70% of its workforce working remotely and will not rush to return people to their worksites. The Company has adopted an "ease back" approach to ensure that the health of its people and the communities they work in are protected. Development of company-wide principles and guidelines, informed by public health authorities' recommendations, and site-specific plans have been made and continue to be adjusted, as necessary on a location-by-location basis. Site-specific plans include reduced occupancy at some sites and modification of workspaces to provide protection to the Company's employees.

The impact of COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread have affected the Company in a number of ways. Most significantly, advertising sales continue to be materially impacted by businesses that remain shut-down or have severely cut back on discretionary spending, such as advertising, which has resulted in an overall decrease of 16% in the Company's consolidated revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2020. While COVID-19 continues to drive market-wide contraction of advertising demand, the rate of decline has improved in the Company's fourth quarter compared to its third quarter. The Company continues to work closely with its advertisers and agencies to create relevant and innovative marketing and advertising opportunities, which has meant that revenue declines are not as pronounced as they were when strict quarantine measures were in place. This has resulted in a decrease in consolidated advertising revenues of 27% for the three months ended August 31, 2020 compared to the prior year. However, the Company has seen a modest bounce back of consolidated merchandising, distribution and other revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 of 11% from the prior year. Increases in distribution revenues arose from licensing activity with U.S. broadcasters and streaming services.

The government-imposed restrictions and closure of many businesses has increased accounts receivable collection uncertainty for small to medium size businesses and as a result, the Company has increased its estimated credit losses related to those accounts, which resulted in small additional provisions for collections risk.

In addition, there have been disruptions in the production and availability of content, including suspension of production of most film and television content. This has led to a larger number of repeats and fewer new episodes on all networks that has resulted in lower programming costs. For Canadian original programming, the Company continues to work with industry groups to safely restart Canadian productions successfully and to manage incremental costs associated with enhanced COVID-19 precautions. Scarcity of producers, cast, crew, and studio space, together with the costs of personal protective equipment and insurance, are currently estimated to increase the cost of productions by up to 15%.

The shut-down and slow restart of Canadian productions has also meant that the Company's ability to meet its current year regulatory requirements on Canadian programming expenditure ("CPE") has been significantly hampered. Corus is currently assessing its obligations and the potential implications of not fulfilling its CRTC obligations in light of the ongoing pandemic. The Company is exploring relief in respect of its CRTC obligations.

The CRTC launched a public consultation on September 17, 2020 to consider possible regulatory flexibility measures for licensed broadcasters in response to COVID-19. In its initial Notice of Consultation document, the CRTC expressed willingness to determine broadcasters' compliance with certain requirements based on whether they have fulfilled those obligations over "a more protracted period of time." The Company expects this issue to be resolved through the CRTC consultation process in the coming months but is unable to predict the outcome at this time.

It is too soon to gauge the medium to long-term impacts of the pandemic, given the many unknowns related to COVID-19. These include the duration, severity and the impact of a resurgence of the outbreak as emergency measures are eased or reintroduced. COVID-19 is altering business and consumer activity in many ways. The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, among other things, border closures, severe travel restrictions, the temporary shut-down of non-essential services and extreme fluctuations in financial and commodity markets. Restrictive measures may be re-implemented by one or more governments in jurisdictions where the Company operates. Labour shortages due to illness, Company or government imposed isolation programs, or restrictions on the movement of personnel or possible supply chain disruptions could result in a reduction or cessation of all or a portion of the Company's operations. The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.

The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment, the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months and year ended August 31, 2020 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, advertising and our expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2021, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2019 and the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2020 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.



Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and Rock 101. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at August 31, 2020 As at August 31, 2019 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 45,900 82,568 Accounts receivable 297,585 372,828 Income taxes recoverable — 13,772 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,112 19,557 Total current assets 360,597 488,725 Tax credits receivable 26,745 25,035 Investments and other assets 59,424 51,707 Property, plant and equipment 333,762 225,927 Program rights 637,819 507,913 Film investments 44,891 53,336 Intangibles 1,789,018 1,876,235 Goodwill 664,958 1,383,958 Deferred income tax assets 53,668 59,463

3,970,882 4,672,299 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 451,682 429,483 Current portion of bank debt 76,339 76,339 Provisions 8,621 10,331 Income taxes payable 12,698 — Total current liabilities 549,340 516,153 Bank debt 1,429,750 1,655,406 Other long-term liabilities 492,956 278,117 Provisions 9,494 7,686 Deferred income tax liabilities 440,923 472,700 Total liabilities 2,922,463 2,930,062 EQUITY



Share capital 816,189 830,477 Contributed surplus 1,511,325 1,512,818 Accumulated deficit (1,425,432) (758,757) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) (2,258) 12,187 Total equity attributable to shareholders 899,824 1,596,725 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 148,595 145,512 Total equity 1,048,419 1,742,237

3,970,882 4,672,299

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three months ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 318,396 377,479 1,511,236 1,687,482 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 223,894 267,703 1,005,397 1,102,397 Depreciation and amortization 38,798 37,326 158,549 182,354 Interest expense 27,201 26,313 115,185 117,718 Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment — — 786,790 — Gain on debt modification — — — (3,889) Integration, restructuring and other costs 3,961 6,779 19,155 26,316 Other expense (income), net (21,713) (1,455) (8,077) 10,474 Income (loss) before income taxes 46,255 40,813 (565,763) 252,112 Income tax expense 12,465 12,287 41,944 71,445 Net income (loss) for the period 33,790 28,526 (607,707) 180,667 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 2,405 (3,887) (15,466) (31,538) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (921) (206) (87) 309

1,484 (4,093) (15,553) (31,229) Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets 2,001 (801) 1,108 (2,440) Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans (5,164) 1,647 8,871 (9,295)

(3,163) 846 9,979 (11,735) Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (1,679) (3,247) (5,574) (42,964) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 32,111 25,279 (613,281) 137,703









Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders 30,278 22,947 (625,362) 156,084 Non-controlling interest 3,512 5,579 17,655 24,583

33,790 28,526 (607,707) 180,667









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders 28,599 19,700 (630,936) 113,120 Non-controlling interest 3,512 5,579 17,655 24,583

32,111 25,279 (613,281) 137,703









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic $0.15 $0.11 ($2.98) $0.74 Diluted $0.15 $0.11 ($2.98) $0.74

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive income (loss) Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non- controlling interest Total equity As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237 Comprehensive income (loss) — — (625,362) (5,574) (630,936) 17,655 (613,281) Dividends declared — — (50,184) — (50,184) (19,983) (70,167) Shares repurchased under normal

course issuer bid ("NCIB") (14,288) (2,605) — — (16,893) — (16,893) Actuarial gain on post-

retirement benefit plans — — 8,871 (8,871) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 1,112 — — 1,112 — 1,112 Equity funding by a non-controlling

interest — — — — — 5,411 5,411 As at August 31, 2020 816,189 1,511,325 (1,425,432) (2,258) 899,824 148,595 1,048,419 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other comprehensive

income (loss) Total equity

attributable

to shareholders Non- controlling interest Total equity As at August 31, 2018, as

previously presented 2,330,477 12,119 (856,668) 36,460 1,522,388 154,415 1,676,803 IFRS 9 transitional adjustment — — — 9,396 9,396 — 9,396 IFRS 15 transitional adjustment — — 1,985 — 1,985 — 1,985 Adjusted balance as at

September 1, 2018 2,330,477 12,119 (854,683) 45,856 1,533,769 154,415 1,688,184 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 156,084 (42,964) 113,120 24,583 137,703 Dividends declared — — (50,863) — (50,863) (28,366) (79,229) Reduction of stated capital (1,500,000) 1,500,000 — — — — — Actuarial loss on post-retirement

benefit plans — — (9,295) 9,295 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 699 — — 699 — 699 Divestiture of subsidiary with a

non-controlling equity interest — — — — — (5,120) (5,120) As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Three months ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) for the period 33,790 28,526 (607,707) 180,667 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 109,590 122,301 495,814 516,431 Amortization of film investments 5,649 3,591 20,063 16,035 Depreciation and amortization 38,798 37,326 158,549 182,354 Deferred income tax expense 3,615 8,960 (23,992) (10,166) Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment — — 786,790 — Gain on debt modification — — — (3,889) Impairment of investment in associate — — — 8,720 Share-based compensation expense 260 214 1,112 699 Imputed interest 12,569 9,219 52,371 41,209 Payment of program rights (142,290) (143,886) (547,486) (537,954) Net spend on film investments 2,829 (1,797) (43,178) (45,029) CRTC benefit payments (1,403) (1,338) (2,448) (2,561) Other 4,103 780 (1,658) (5,921) Cash flow from operations 67,510 63,896 288,230 340,595 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 26,688 51,143 25,042 2,958 Cash provided by operating activities 94,198 115,039 313,272 343,553 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (5,294) (18,477) (15,385) (30,055) Proceeds from sale of property 26 — 314 — Business divestiture, net of divested cash — — — 12,529 Business acquisition — — — (6,011) Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (1,727) (3,008) (3,934) (6,678) Cash used in investing activities (6,995) (21,485) (19,005) (30,215) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (98,854) (59,976) (229,514) (249,949) Deferred financing costs — (98) — (3,440) Shares repurchased under NCIB — — (16,893) — Payments of lease liabilities (3,840) — (15,945) — Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — 5,411 — Dividends paid (12,498) (12,718) (50,399) (38,150) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (5,315) (6,957) (19,983) (30,365) Other (428) (458) (3,612) (3,667) Cash used in financing activities (120,935) (80,207) (330,935) (325,571) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (33,732) 13,347 (36,668) (12,233) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 79,632 69,221 82,568 94,801 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 45,900 82,568 45,900 82,568

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended August 31, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 299,122 19,274 — 318,396 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 200,335 18,079 5,480 223,894 Segment profit (loss)(1)(2) 98,787 1,195 (5,480) 94,502 Depreciation and amortization





38,798 Interest expense





27,201 Integration, restructuring and other costs





3,961 Other income, net





(21,713) Income before income taxes





46,255 Three months ended August 31, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 343,755 33,724 — 377,479 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 235,143 26,813 5,747 267,703 Segment profit (loss)(1) 108,612 6,911 (5,747) 109,776 Depreciation and amortization





37,326 Interest expense





26,313 Integration, restructuring and other costs





6,779 Other income, net





(1,455) Income before income taxes





40,813 Year ended August 31, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,408,238 102,998 — 1,511,236 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 899,523 86,975 18,899 1,005,397 Segment profit (loss)(1)(2) 508,715 16,023 (18,899) 505,839 Depreciation and amortization





158,549 Interest expense





115,185 Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment





786,790 Integration, restructuring and other costs





19,155 Other income, net





(8,077) Loss before income taxes





(565,763)

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's August 31, 2019 Annual Report. (2) Segment profit (loss) for the three months and year ended August 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year of approximately $3.3 million and $13.4 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Year ended August 31, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,544,892 142,590 — 1,687,482 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 971,368 107,944 23,085 1,102,397 Segment profit (loss)(1) 573,524 34,646 (23,085) 585,085 Depreciation and amortization





182,354 Interest expense





117,718 Gain on debt modification





(3,889) Integration, restructuring and other costs





26,316 Other expense, net





10,474 Income before income taxes





252,112

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's August 31, 2019 Annual Report.

REVENUES BY TYPE











Three months ended Year ended



August 31,

August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Advertising 164,718 226,033 920,849 1,101,814 Subscriber fees 122,066 123,028 490,985 496,447 Merchandising, distribution and other 31,612 28,418 99,402 89,221

318,396 377,479 1,511,236 1,687,482

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES









(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended



August 31,

August 31, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 30,278 22,947 (625,362) 156,084 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — — — 7,565 Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment — — 769,338 — Gain on debt modification — — — (2,856) Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network — — — 814 Integration, restructuring and other costs 2,903 4,983 14,081 19,399 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 33,181 27,930 158,057 181,006 Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.15 $0.11 ($2.98) $0.74 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — — — $0.03 Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment — — $3.66 — Gain on debt modification — — — ($0.01) Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network — — — — Integration, restructuring and other costs $0.01 $0.02 $0.07 $0.09 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.16 $0.13 $0.75 $0.85



Three months ended Year ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

August 31,

August 31, Free Cash Flow 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities (1) 94,198 115,039 313,272 343,553 Investing activities (6,995) (21,485) (19,005) (30,215) Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (2) 87,203 93,554 294,267 313,338 150 — 1,980 9,161 Deduct: cash provided by business divestiture, net of divested cash (2) — — — (12,529) Free cash flow 87,353 93,554 296,247 309,970

(1) Free cash flow for the three months and year ended August 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in free cash flow of approximately $3.8 million for the quarter and $15.9 million for the year. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. (2) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

Year ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) August 31, August 31 Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2020 2019 Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees 1,506,089 1,731,745 Lease liabilities 148,580 — Cash and cash equivalents (45,900) (82,568) Net debt 1,608,769 1,649,177 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 505,839 585,085 Net debt to segment profit 3.18 2.82

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. Effective September 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16. There has been no restatement of segment profit for the fiscal 2019 quarters that were prior to adoption. Refer to Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders for more information.

