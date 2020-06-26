Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues declined 24% for the quarter and 9% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1)(2) decreased 35% for the quarter and 13% year-to-date

decreased 35% for the quarter and 13% year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 32% for the quarter and 34% year-to-date

of 32% for the quarter and 34% year-to-date Net loss attributable to shareholders of $752.3 million ( $3.61 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $655.6 million ( $3.12 loss per share basic) year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges related to broadcast licenses and goodwill of $786.8 million

( loss per share basic) for the quarter and ( loss per share basic) year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges related to broadcast licenses and goodwill of Net debt to segment profit (1) of 3.22 times at May 31, 2020 up from 3.00 times at February 28, 2020

of 3.22 times at up from 3.00 times at Free cash flow(1)(2) of $90.8 million for the quarter and $208.9 million year-to-date

"Corus remains focused on our essential role in delivering news, information and entertainment to communities across Canada in the face of the challenges brought on by COVID and its significant impact on our third quarter results," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am extremely proud of our team and their extraordinary dedication, at a time when it is critical to keep Canadians connected and informed."

"In Q3, we saw increased viewership and engagement across all of our platforms, as Canadians rediscovered the power of television and Corus. With the economy materially impacted by the COVID pandemic, these audiences were not optimally monetized as advertising demand is tightly correlated to sales and economic activity," continued Mr. Murphy. "This week we held our virtual Upfront, revealing a very strong fall schedule which, when coupled with these recent viewing trends, gives us reasons for optimism in the coming year. Notably, our subscriber revenue remained resilient, benefitting from the accelerated uptake of STACKTV. In this unprecedented environment, Corus remains intensely focused and disciplined as we manage the business, advance our strategic priorities and maintain a solid financial position."

Financial Highlights Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues







Television 331,322 421,481 1,109,116 1,201,137 Radio 17,645 36,936 83,724 108,866

348,967 458,417 1,192,840 1,310,003 Segment profit (loss) (1) (2)







Television 115,838 166,650 409,928 464,912 Radio (1,776) 9,768 14,828 27,735 Corporate (2,749) (5,895) (13,419) (17,338)

111,313 170,523 411,337 475,309 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (752,280) 66,378 (655,640) 133,137 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 18,996 66,077 124,876 153,077 Basic earnings (loss) per share ($3.61) $0.31 ($3.12) $0.63 Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $0.09 $0.31 $0.59 $0.72 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($3.61) $0.31 ($3.12) $0.63 Free cash flow (1)(2) 90,773 90,101 208,894 216,416











(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.



(2) Segment profit (loss) for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year-to-date of approximately $3.3 million and $10.1 million, respectively, and an increase in free cash flow of approximately $4.1 million and $12.1 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended May 31, 2020 were $349.0 million, down 24% from $458.4 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $111.3 million, a decrease of 35% from $170.5 million last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended May 31, 2020 was $752.3 million ($3.61 loss per share basic), as compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $66.4 million ($0.31 per share basic) last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $786.8 million ($3.69 per share, net of income taxes) and integration, restructuring and other costs of $2.6 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $19.0 million ($0.09 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $2.3 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $66.1 million ($0.31 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 were $1,192.8 million, a decline of 9% from $1,310.0 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $411.3 million, a decrease of 13% from $475.3 million last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 was $655.6 million ($3.12 loss per share basic), as compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of $133.1 million ($0.63 per share basic) last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $786.8 million ($3.66 per share, net of income taxes) and integration, restructuring and other costs of $15.2 million ($0.05 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $124.9 million ($0.59 per share basic) for the current fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended May 31, 2019 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $19.5 million ($0.07 per share, net of income taxes), an impairment of an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $153.1 million ($0.72 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.



Operational Results - Highlights for Q3 2020

Television

Segment revenues decreased 21% in Q3 2020 and 8% year-to-date

Advertising revenues decreased 31% in Q3 2020 and 12% year-to-date

Subscriber revenues were flat in Q3 2020 and decreased 1% year-to-date

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues decreased $2.6 million (12%) in Q3 2020 and increased $8.3 million (15%) year-to-date

(12%) in Q3 2020 and increased (15%) year-to-date Segment profit (1) was down 30% in Q3 2020 and down 12% year-to-date

was down 30% in Q3 2020 and down 12% year-to-date Segment profit margin (1) of 35% in Q3 2020 and 37% year-to-date, compared to segment profit margin of 40% and 39%, respectively, in the prior year

of 35% in Q3 2020 and 37% year-to-date, compared to segment profit margin of 40% and 39%, respectively, in the prior year Non-cash goodwill impairment charge in Q3 2020 of $673.0 million

Radio

Segment revenues decreased $19.3 million (52%) in Q3 2020 and $25.1 million (23%) year-to-date

(52%) in Q3 2020 and (23%) year-to-date Segment profit (loss) (1) decreased $11.5 million (118%) in Q3 2020 and $12.9 million (47%) year-to-date

decreased (118%) in Q3 2020 and (47%) year-to-date Segment loss margin (1) of 10% in Q3 2020 and segment profit margin of 18% year-to-date, compared to segment profit margin of 26% and 25%, respectively, in the prior year

of 10% in Q3 2020 and segment profit margin of 18% year-to-date, compared to segment profit margin of 26% and 25%, respectively, in the prior year Non-cash impairment charges in Q3 2020 on broadcast licenses of $67.8 million and goodwill of $46.0 million

(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit (loss) margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

Corporate

Free cash flow (1) of $90.8 million in Q3 2020 and $208.9 million year-to-date, compared to $90.1 million and $216.4 million , respectively, in the prior year. The current year benefited from payment deferrals of Canadian income tax installments and sales tax remittances

of in Q3 2020 and year-to-date, compared to and , respectively, in the prior year. The current year benefited from payment deferrals of Canadian income tax installments and sales tax remittances Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.22 times at May 31, 2020 , up from 2.82 times at August 31, 2019 , due to reduction in segment profit and the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases that added $151.4 million to the net debt calculation as at May 31, 2020 , offset by bank loan repayments of $43.7 million in the quarter

was 3.22 times at , up from 2.82 times at , due to reduction in segment profit and the implementation of IFRS 16 - that added to the net debt calculation as at , offset by bank loan repayments of in the quarter In Q3 an additional 1.15 million shares have been repurchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid. As at May 31, 2020 , 3.63 million shares have been repurchased since the implementation of the Normal Course Issuer Bid on November 13, 2019

, 3.63 million shares have been repurchased since the implementation of the Normal Course Issuer Bid on Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 32% in Q3 2020 and 34% year-to-date, compared to 37% and 36%, respectively, in the prior year

(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit (loss) margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

COVID-19 Update

The Company continues to closely monitor the evolution of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") situation. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact the wellbeing of individuals and the Canadian and global economies, the Company has implemented a specific response plan, informed by measures recommended by public health agencies, to continue providing its essential services and support to customers while safeguarding the health and safety of employees. Appropriate business continuity measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted service of the Company's television, digital and radio operations.

Restrictions have gradually begun to lift in many provinces allowing the reopening of various sectors and businesses; however, the Company will not rush to return people to their work sites, as it has continued to operate with more than 70% of its workforce working remotely. The Company has adopted an "ease back" approach to ensure that the health of its people and the communities they work in are protected. Development of company-wide principles and guidelines, informed by public health authorities' recommendations, and site-specific plans are being made to set out the appropriate pace and timing for each region and workplace to return-to-work gradually and safely over the next few months. Site-specific plans may include reduced occupancy at some sites, or modification of workspaces to provide the right level of protection to the Company's employees.

It is too soon to gauge the medium to long-term impacts of the current outbreak, given the many unknowns related to COVID-19. These include the duration, severity and possible resurgence of the outbreak as emergency measures are eased. COVID-19 is altering business and consumer activity in many ways. The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, among other things, border closures, severe travel restrictions, the temporary shut-down of non-essential services and extreme fluctuations in financial and commodity markets. Restrictive measures may be re-implemented by one or more governments in jurisdictions where the Company operates. Labour shortages due to illness, Company or government imposed isolation programs, or restrictions on the movement of personnel or possible supply chain disruptions could result in a reduction or cessation of all or a portion of the Company's operations. The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.

The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment, however, the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2019 and the third quarter ended May 31, 2020 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 79,632 82,568 Accounts receivable 403,213 372,828 Income taxes recoverable — 13,772 Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,525 19,557 Total current assets 506,370 488,725 Tax credits receivable 39,890 25,035 Investments and other assets 70,745 51,707 Property, plant and equipment 341,061 225,927 Program rights 669,403 507,913 Film investments 54,546 53,336 Intangibles 1,815,577 1,876,235 Goodwill 664,958 1,383,958 Deferred income tax assets 63,217 59,463

4,225,767 4,672,299 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 535,836 429,483 Current portion of bank debt 76,339 76,339 Provisions 7,760 10,331 Income taxes payable 3,738 — Total current liabilities 623,673 516,153 Bank debt 1,527,811 1,655,406 Other long-term liabilities 571,207 278,117 Provisions 9,168 7,686 Deferred income tax liabilities 447,548 472,700 Total liabilities 3,179,407 2,930,062 EQUITY



Share capital 816,189 830,477 Contributed surplus 1,511,065 1,512,818 Accumulated deficit (1,425,549) (758,757) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) (5,743) 12,187 Total equity attributable to shareholders 895,962 1,596,725 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 150,398 145,512 Total equity 1,046,360 1,742,237

4,225,767 4,672,299

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31, May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 348,967 458,417 1,192,840 1,310,003 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 237,654 287,894 781,503 834,694 Depreciation and amortization 39,485 35,899 119,751 145,028 Interest expense 29,378 28,220 87,984 91,405 Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment 786,790 — 786,790 — Gain on debt modification — (3,889) — (3,889) Integration, restructuring and other costs 2,636 2,309 15,194 19,537 Other expense, net 10,251 4,171 13,636 11,929 Income (loss) before income taxes (757,227) 103,813 (612,018) 211,299 Income tax expense (recovery) (8,947) 30,168 29,479 59,158 Net income (loss) for the period (748,280) 73,645 (641,497) 152,141









Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (13,663) (12,905) (17,871) (27,651) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 656 395 834 515

(13,007) (12,510) (17,037) (27,136) Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (7,458) (1,735) (893) (1,639) Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans 21,750 (9,766) 14,035 (10,942)

14,292 (11,501) 13,142 (12,581) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 1,285 (24,011) (3,895) (39,717) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (746,995) 49,634 (645,392) 112,424 Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (752,280) 66,378 (655,640) 133,137 Non-controlling interest 4,000 7,267 14,143 19,004

(748,280) 73,645 (641,497) 152,141 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (750,995) 42,367 (659,535) 93,420 Non-controlling interest 4,000 7,267 14,143 19,004

(746,995) 49,634 (645,392) 112,424 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic ($3.61) $0.31 ($3.12) $0.63 Diluted ($3.61) $0.31 ($3.12) $0.63

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) Total equity

attributable to shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237 Comprehensive income (loss) — — (655,640) (3,895) (659,535) 14,143 (645,392) Dividends declared — — (25,187) — (25,187) (14,668) (39,855) Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (14,288) (2,605) — — (16,893) — (16,893) Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans — — 14,035 (14,035) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 852 — — 852 — 852 Equity funding — — — — — 5,411 5,411 As at May 31, 2020 816,189 1,511,065 (1,425,549) (5,743) 895,962 150,398 1,046,360















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling interest Total equity As at August 31, 2018, as previously presented 2,330,477 12,119 (856,668) 36,460 1,522,388 154,415 1,676,803 IFRS 9 transitional adjustment — — — 9,396 9,396 — 9,396 IFRS 15 transitional adjustment — — 1,985 — 1,985 — 1,985 Adjusted balance as at September 1, 2018 2,330,477 12,119 (854,683) 45,856 1,533,769 154,415 1,688,184 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 133,137 (39,717) 93,420 19,004 112,424 Dividends declared — — (38,147) — (38,147) (21,409) (59,556) Reduction of stated capital (1,500,000) 1,500,000 — — — — — Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (10,942) 10,942 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 485 — — 485 — 485 Divestiture of subsidiary with a non-controlling equity interest — — — — — (5,120) (5,120) As at May 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,604 (770,635) 17,081 1,589,527 146,890 1,736,417

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31, May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) for the period (748,280) 73,645 (641,497) 152,141 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 130,661 137,002 386,224 394,130 Amortization of film investments 3,333 6,059 14,414 12,444 Depreciation and amortization 39,485 35,899 119,751 145,028 Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment 786,790 — 786,790 — Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (21,529) 821 (27,607) (19,126) Impairment of investment in associate — — — 8,720 Share-based compensation expense 291 238 852 485 Imputed interest 13,564 10,325 39,802 31,990 Gain on debt modification — (3,889) — (3,889) Payment of program rights (138,195) (157,264) (405,196) (394,068) Net spend on film investments (12,527) (14,847) (46,007) (43,232) CRTC benefit payments (312) (312) (1,045) (1,223) Other (2,553) (2,893) (5,761) (6,701) Cash flow from operations 50,728 84,784 220,720 276,699 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 45,131 12,039 (1,646) (48,185) Cash provided by operating activities 95,859 96,823 219,074 228,514 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,801) (5,418) (10,091) (11,578) Proceeds from sale of property 249 — 288 — Business divestiture, net of divested cash — 12,529 — 12,529 Business acquisition — (6,011) — (6,011) Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (2,237) (1,156) (2,207) (3,670) Cash used in investing activities (5,789) (56) (12,010) (8,730) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (43,691) (72,425) (130,660) (189,973) Deferred financing costs — (3,342) — (3,342) Shares repurchased under NCIB (3,930) — (16,893) — Payments of lease liabilities (4,058) — (12,105) — Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — 5,411 — Dividends paid (12,535) (12,715) (37,901) (25,432) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (4,007) (6,245) (14,668) (23,408) Other (675) (469) (3,184) (3,209) Cash used in financing activities (68,896) (95,196) (210,000) (245,364) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 21,174 1,571 (2,936) (25,580) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 58,458 67,650 82,568 94,801 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 79,632 69,221 79,632 69,221

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended May 31, 2020

Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 331,322 17,645 — 348,967 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 215,484 19,421 2,749 237,654 Segment profit (loss)(1)(2) 115,838 (1,776) (2,749) 111,313 Depreciation and amortization





39,485 Interest expense





29,378 Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment





786,790 Integration, restructuring and other costs





2,636 Other expense, net





10,251 Loss before income taxes





(757,227) Three months ended May 31, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 421,481 36,936 — 458,417 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 254,831 27,168 5,895 287,894 Segment profit (loss)(1) 166,650 9,768 (5,895) 170,523 Depreciation and amortization





35,899 Interest expense





28,220 Gain on debt modification





(3,889) Integration, restructuring and other costs





2,309 Other expense, net





4,171 Income before income taxes





103,813 Nine months ended May 31, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,109,116 83,724 — 1,192,840 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 699,188 68,896 13,419 781,503 Segment profit (loss)(1)(2) 409,928 14,828 (13,419) 411,337 Depreciation and amortization





119,751 Interest expense





87,984 Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment





786,790 Integration, restructuring and other costs





15,194 Other expense, net





13,636 Loss before income taxes





(612,018)

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. (2) Segment profit (loss) for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 – Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year-to-date of approximately $3.3 million and $10.1 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Nine months ended May 31, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,201,137 108,866 — 1,310,003 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 736,225 81,131 17,338 834,694 Segment profit (loss)(1) 464,912 27,735 (17,338) 475,309 Depreciation and amortization





145,028 Interest expense





91,405 Gain on debt modification





(3,889) Integration, restructuring and other costs





19,537 Other expense, net





11,929 Income before income taxes





211,299

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE

Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31, May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Advertising 207,862 314,162 756,131 875,781 Subscriber fees 121,500 121,096 368,919 373,419 Merchandising, distribution and other 19,605 23,159 67,790 60,803

348,967 458,417 1,192,840 1,310,003

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31, May 31, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (752,280) 66,378 (655,640) 133,137 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — — — 7,565 Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment 769,338 — 769,338 — Gain on debt modification — (2,856) — (2,856) Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network — 814 — 814 Integration, restructuring and other costs 1,938 1,741 11,178 14,417 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 18,996 66,077 124,876 153,077 Basic earnings (loss) per share ($3.61) $0.31 ($3.12) $0.63 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — — — $0.03 Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment $3.69 — $3.66 — Gain on debt modification — ($0.01) — ($0.01) Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network — — — — Integration, restructuring and other costs $0.01 $0.01 $0.05 $0.07 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.09 $0.31 $0.59 $0.72



Three months ended Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) May 31, May 31, Free Cash Flow 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities (1) 95,859 96,823 219,074 228,514 Investing activities (5,789) (56) (12,010) (8,730) Add: cash used in business acquisitions, strategic investments and non-controlling interest (2) 90,070 96,767 207,064 219,784 703 5,863 1,830 9,161 Deduct: cash provided by business divestiture, net of divested cash (2) — (12,529) — (12,529) Free cash flow 90,773 90,101 208,894 216,416

(1) Free cash flow for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in free cash flow of approximately $4.1 million for the quarter and $12.1 million for the year-to-date. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. (2) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) May 31, August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2020 2019 Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees 1,604,150 1,731,745 Lease liabilities 151,399 — Cash and cash equivalents (79,632) (82,568) Net debt 1,675,917 1,649,177 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 521,113 585,085 Net debt to segment profit 3.22 2.82

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. Effective September 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16. There has been no restatement of segment profit for those quarters prior to fiscal 2020. Refer to Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders for more information.

