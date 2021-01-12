Corus Entertainment Declares Quarterly Dividend for Class A and Class B Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends of $0.06 per Class B Share and $0.05875 per Class A Share payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

The foregoing dividends are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Corus' Board of Directors reviews the dividend on a quarterly basis. Shareholders are entitled to receive dividends only when any such dividends are declared by Corus' Board of Directors and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada and who are not currently participating in Corus' Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("the Plan") may elect to participate in the Plan through the completion of an enrollment form which can be obtained from the Company's plan administrator, AST Trust Company (Canada), on their website at www.astfinancial.com/ca-en/ or by calling 1.800.387.0825. The Plan allows eligible holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares to acquire additional Class B Shares through reinvestment of the cash dividends paid on their respective shareholdings. Non-registered beneficial shareholders who are residents of Canada and who wish to join the Plan should consult their broker, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold Class A Shares or Class B Shares.

Corus' Board of Directors confirms that the Company will distribute shares purchased on the open market at no discount from the average market price to the Plan participants of record, as determined pursuant to the terms of the Plan.

There were 3,412,392 Class A Voting Shares and 204,954,666 Class B Non-Voting Shares outstanding on December 31, 2020.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports in Canadian dollars.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Community Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

