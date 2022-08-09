CORUS ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL TO AMEND NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted the notice filed by the Company to amend its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). The amendment increases the maximum number of Class B non-voting shares that may be repurchased, from 9,669,705 Class B non-voting shares, representing approximately 5% of the Company's 'public float' as at January 3, 2022, to 19,339,410 Class B non-voting shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's 'public float' as at January 3, 2022. Daily repurchases will be limited to a maximum of 231,935 Class B non-voting shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended December 31, 2021 (being 927,743 Class B non-voting shares), except where purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase exception" of the TSX rules. No other terms of the NCIB have been amended.

Purchases under the NCIB began on January 17, 2022 and will terminate no later than January 16, 2023, and are made by way of normal course purchases effected through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. Under its current NCIB, as of July 27, 2022, the Company has repurchased 7,646,900 Class B non-voting shares, at a weighted-average price of $4.30.

In deciding to amend the NCIB, the Company believes that, while the macroeconomic environment will likely be challenging in the short to medium term, the market price of the Class B non-voting shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their long-term value. Accordingly, the purchase of the Class B non-voting shares would be in the best interest of the Company and an attractive and appropriate use of available funds. Although the Company has a present intention to acquire its Class B non-voting shares pursuant to the NCIB, the Company will not be obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended by the Company at any time.

