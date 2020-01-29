Corvidia Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science Translational Medicine of Strategy for Lowering Triglycerides Using a Mimetic Peptide

WALTHAM, Mass, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvidia Therapeutics, a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies in cardio-renal diseases, today announced publication in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine of a strategy for lowering triglycerides using a peptide called D6PV (also referred to as COR-003 in the Company's pipeline). The peptide is being developed to address high triglyceride-induced acute pancreatitis; a condition for which there are no FDA approved therapies. Corvidia Therapeutics co-authored the publication with scientific collaborators at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"This publication represents three years of creative collaboration with the NHLBI and NIH," said Michael Davidson, MD, chief medical officer at Corvidia Therapeutics. "Our goal is to continue to explore and develop novel peptides such as D6PV as potential therapeutic answers to challenging conditions such as high triglyceride-induced acute pancreatitis."

D6PV is derived from native apolipoprotein C-II (apoC-II), a protein found in the body which activates the enzyme LPL. D6PV acts not only as a mimetic of Apo-CII but as an antagonist of Apo-CIII. Apo-CII stimulates, while Apo-CIII inhibits LPL's ability to break triglycerides into free fatty acids and consequently regulate the number of triglycerides in the body. High triglycerides are the third leading cause of acute pancreatitis. In the United States, there are an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 hospitalized cases of high triglyceride-induced AP cases each year1 and there are currently no approved therapies for its treatment.

In the publication entitled "A dual apolipoprotein C-II mimetic–apolipoprotein C-III antagonist peptide lowers plasma triglycerides", preclinical testing demonstrated that D6PV decreased plasma triglycerides by mimicking apoC-II while at the same time blocking apoC-III.

"One of the unique properties of the peptide is that it can decrease the level of triglycerides within one to three hours of injection in various genetic or diet-induced mouse models," said Matt Devalaraja, DVM, Ph.D., executive vice president, head of research and development at Corvidia Therapeutics. "The dual action of D6PV makes it a very interesting molecule. There is no drug presently available that decreases triglycerides within the same time frame."

Corvidia Therapeutics is developing this potential therapy to be given to patients in a hospital or other acute care setting. D6PV is currently in pre-clinical testing.

About D6PV/COR-003

D6PV/COR-003 is an investigational therapy designed to clear triglycerides from the blood stream in two ways: it acts as mimetic of the protein called apolipoprotein C2 (ApoC2) to enhance the LPL enzyme's ability to clear triglycerides from the blood, and simultaneously works as an antagonist of the protein called apolipoprotein C3 (ApoC3) to allow for maximal clearance of triglycerides.

About Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Corvidia Therapeutics is a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases. The Company is currently developing potential treatments for chronic kidney disease with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation, and high triglyceride-induced acute pancreatitis (AP). Founded in 2015, Corvidia Therapeutics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at: www.corvidiatx.com

