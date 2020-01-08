Corvidia Therapeutics to Participate in 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvidia Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies in cardio-renal disease, today announced the company will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14 at 2:30 pm.

Details :

Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Presentation Room: Elizabethan D

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 14 at 2:30pm PST

About Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Corvidia Therapeutics is a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases. The Company is currently developing potential treatments for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, and high triglyceride-induced acute pancreatitis (AP). Founded in 2015, Corvidia Therapeutics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at: www.corvidiatx.com.

Press Inquiries:

McDougall Communications on behalf of Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Elizabeth Harness, elizabeth@mcdougallpr.com, Tel: +1 (585) 435-7379

Christopher Knospe, chris@mcdougallpr.com, Tel: +1 (716) 440-5580

SOURCE Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.corvidiatx.com

