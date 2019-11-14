Corvidia Therapeutics to Present New Data at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvidia Therapeutics, a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies in cardio-renal disease, will present at the American Heart Association's (AHA) annual scientific sessions in Philadelphia. The Company will release new Phase 1 clinical data on its lead asset, ziltivekimab, being developed to be to reduce inflammation for the purpose of reducing major adverse cardiovascular events in CKD patients. It will also release new nonclinical data on IL-6, suggesting a specific genotype variation may predict the impact of inflammation on cardiovascular events in patients with cardiovascular disease.

DETAILS :

Session: All Around the World: International Perspectives on Vascular Disease Research Presentation: Effects of Ziltivekimab (ZILTI), A Novel Anti-Interleukin-6 Monoclonal Antibody, On Markers of Inflammation And Cardiovascular Risk In Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease On Hemodialysis

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2019

Time: 12:30pm – 1:00pm EST

Location: Zone 4, Science & Technology Hall

Description : poster presentation will detail Corvidia's latest data on its investigational therapy ziltivekimab (COR-001) in potentially reducing inflammation and cardiovascular risk in patients with CKD on hemodialysis. In this study, ziltivekimab demonstrated the ability to inhibit IL-6 in CKD patients on hemodialysis who had inflammation and a specific genotype variation.

Abstract Title: A Functional Polymorphism In Matriptase-2, Rs855791, Modifies Interleukin-6 Mediated Cardiovascular Risk

Date: Monday, November 18, 2019

Time: 11:30am – 12:00pm EST

Board Number: 1136

Presentation Number: Mo1136

Location: Zone 1, Science and Technology Hall, Level 2, Halls A-D

Description : poster presentation will detail an examination of IL-6's interplay with growth factors called bone morphogenic proteins (BMP) and their transcription of the master iron regulator, hepcidin. Data from this examination suggest a specific genetic polymorphism may predict the impact of cardiovascular outcomes in inflamed patients who have cardiovascular disease.

About Ziltivekimab (COR-001)

Ziltivekimab is being developed a therapy intended to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular adverse events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation. Patients who are diagnosed with moderate to severe CKD and have ASCVD and inflammation are at risk for an adverse cardiovascular event at a high rate and there are no approved therapies to prevent this risk.

The proinflammatory cytokine, interleukin-6 (IL-6) has been shown to be an independent, causal factor of ASCVD with evidence generated from human genetic studies and preclinical studies. CANTOS, a major outcomes study of approximately 10,000 patients published in 2017, evaluated an anti-IL1b drug that works along the same pathway as ziltivekimab and supports our theory that reducing IL-6 would result in a significant cardiovascular benefit, and specifically for this group of patients who have reduced kidney function.

Ziltivekimab, an investigational drug, is in a Phase 2b clinical study being conducted in inflamed CKD patients to identify the right dose intended to optimize the efficacy-safety profile for patients.

About Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Corvidia Therapeutics is a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases. The Company is currently developing potential treatments for chronic kidney disease with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation, and high triglyceride-induced acute pancreatitis (AP). Founded in 2015, Corvidia Therapeutics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at: www.corvidiatx.com

Press Inquiries:

McDougall Communications on behalf of Corvidia Therapeutics Inc. Contact: Christopher Knospe, chris@mcdougallpr.com, Tel: +1 (716) 440-5580

Mike McDougall, mike@mcdougallpr.com, Tel: +1 (585) 545-1815

SOURCE Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

https://corvidiatx.com

