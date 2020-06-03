Cosan Limited Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
Jun 03, 2020, 18:19 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) (the "Company") announces to its shareholders and to the market that its Annual Report on Form 20-F, reporting its financial and operational data for 2019 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The document has been posted on the Company's investor relations website, at http://ir.cosanlimited.com, and can also be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, at http://www.sec.gov.
The Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of this document, which contains the complete audited financial statements of the Company, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to:
Investor Relations Department
Av. Faria Lima, 4,100 – 16th floor
São Paulo – SP, 04538-132, Brazil
Phone: + 55 (11) 3897 9797
Fax: + 55 (11) 3897 9798
Email: [email protected]
32 East 57th Street
New York, New York, 10022, United States
Phone: +1 (646) 849 9957
São Paulo, June 3, 2020
Marcelo Eduardo Martins
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
SOURCE Cosan Limited