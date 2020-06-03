Cosan Limited Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) (the "Company") announces to its shareholders and to the market that its Annual Report on Form 20-F, reporting its financial and operational data for 2019 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The document has been posted on the Company's investor relations website, at http://ir.cosanlimited.com, and can also be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of this document, which contains the complete audited financial statements of the Company, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to:

Investor Relations Department

Av. Faria Lima, 4,100 – 16th floor

São Paulo – SP, 04538-132, Brazil

Phone: + 55 (11) 3897 9797

Fax: + 55 (11) 3897 9798

Email: [email protected]

32 East 57th Street

New York, New York, 10022, United States

Phone: +1 (646) 849 9957

São Paulo, June 3, 2020

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

SOURCE Cosan Limited

Related Links

http://ir.cosanlimited.com

