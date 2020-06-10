Cosentino Unveils The 2020 Dekton Collection
Jun 10, 2020, 07:34 ET
CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosentino, the world leader in quartz, natural stone, and recycled surface production, today announces the launch of the 2020 Dekton Collection comprised of four chromatic series: Avant-Garde, Portfolio, Chromica and Liquid. The 11 colors in the exclusive palette offer a wide range of designs for both indoor and outdoor surfaces.
Dekton Avant-Garde Series
The three hues in the Avant-Garde series draw inspiration from the most coveted natural stone materials.
- Helena: Featuring a translucent appearance of white and grey hues, this colorway is inspired by onyx natural stone.
- Khalo is inspired by Patagonia Natural Stone, one of the most appreciated granites worldwide.
- Laurent: Inspired by the natural stone Port Laurent, the striking colorway features a dramatic dark brown background crisscrossed with veins of gold.
Dekton Portfolio Series
The Portfolio series includes three dark, matte shades inspired by various natural rocks.
- Bromo: A dark blue shade, inspired by metamorphic, smooth rocks such as slate.
- Milar: Features gray and brown tones inspired by rusted and eroded materials.
- Rem: Inspired by one of the most elegant white marbles in the world, this hue features a delicate design of brown and gray veining accompanied by touches of gold.
Dekton Liquid Collection
Designed in collaboration with London-based pattern experts, PATTERNITY, these unique colors visualize the power of liquid.
- Liquid Shell offers a varying off-white hue and rippling pattern that captures the landscape of the ocean floor.
- Liquid Embers represents a meeting point between fire and liquid; a dark, carbon-like design reminiscent of magma.
- Liquid Sky explores the movement of gravity. Featuring a white base and swirling, cloud-like pattern of flowing gray veins.
Dekton Chromica
Designed in collaboration with Daniel Germani Designs, Chromica is comprised of two deeply saturated hues, drawing inspiration from nature's most remote places.
- Baltic emerges from the most daring depths of the sea. A pure, deep dark blue.
- Feroe combines a subdued and sophisticated character, resulting in a unique dark green hue. A tone created in harmony, it perfectly complements warm, fresh design palettes.
About Dekton® by Cosentino
Dekton® is a sophisticated mixture of the raw materials used to manufacture glass, porcelain and quartz surfaces. Dekton retails for $58-$96 per square foot, depending on thickness and color. To learn more, visit dekton.com.
SOURCE Cosentino