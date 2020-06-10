Cosentino Unveils The 2020 Dekton Collection

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosentino , the world leader in quartz, natural stone, and recycled surface production, today announces the launch of the 2020 Dekton Collection comprised of four chromatic series: Avant-Garde, Portfolio, Chromica and Liquid. The 11 colors in the exclusive palette offer a wide range of designs for both indoor and outdoor surfaces.

Dekton Avant-Garde Series

The three hues in the Avant-Garde series draw inspiration from the most coveted natural stone materials.