Cosentino Unveils the Silestone® Loft Series

"It is the connection between the past and the present that led us to the creation of the Silestone Loft Series," says Valentin Tijeras Garcia, Product and R&D Corporate Director for Cosentino Group . "To capture the essence and energy of this mid-20th century industrial style, we studied the architectural bones and textures of abandoned factories. It's that same deliberately unfinished look of concrete, cement, beams and pipes have been embraced in homes today and evolved into a leading design trend."

Camden is inspired by a London neighborhood beloved for its diversity, eclecticism and vibrant art scene and has a delicate and consistent gray, with a fine grain and a very subtle white veining.

Poblenou serves as a nod to the epicenter of Barcelona's industrial revolution, one of the city's most modern and creative neighborhoods with a warm shade of gray and subtle veining on a sandy background.

Seaport channels the peacefulness of the weather-worn docks found in the seaside district of lower Manhattan. Similar to a dark, worn cement, the subtle streaks of white blend perfectly in the background for the perfect touch of contrast.

Nolita celebrates the avant-garde spirit and strong architectural identity that gave the neighborhood its distinctive character with shades of whites and light gray.

Corktown captures both the light and shade of a Detroit neighborhood that grew up amidst steam, pistons and the sound of engines boasting the most intense, solid and deep black of the Loft collection with intense brown touches.

Among the notable new features of the Silestone Loft Series: the debut of the innovative and exclusive HybriQ+ technology -- a new production process that combines reused raw materials, along with 98 percent recycled water and 100 percent renewable energy.

Silestone® by Cosentino is the world's leading brand in quartz surfaces. Silestone® is made of more than 90% extraordinarily hard minerals such as natural quartz and recycled glass. It offers outstanding technical and design features: great resistance, easy cleaning, high color consistency and unique beauty and shine. For more information, visit www.silestoneusa.com .

