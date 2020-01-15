Cosi Talks Announces Sponsorship From Blatchford

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosi Talks today announced a sponsorship from Blatchford, a world-renowned prosthetics and orthotics manufacturer. This sponsorship will allow for the Cosi Talks live show to continue its mission in providing a free resource to the amputee community for education, information, and empowerment during recovery from limb loss.

"I am thrilled to have the support of the Blatchford community—I have long admired their products and their approach to treating their clients by helping them achieve mobility after limb loss with their high quality products," says Cosi Belloso, CEO of Cosi Talks.

Features and benefits the Cosi Talks audience will receive from this sponsorship:

4 segment educational series (each segment lasting 2 weeks) throughout 2020 that will feature products from the Blatchford line including the Elan Hydraulic Microprocessor Ankle System, the Linx Integrated Limb System , and the Silcare Breathe Liner.

the Linx , and the Silcare Breathe Liner. Each series will be held live on the Cosi Talks show (Wednesday 8:30pm EST ) and will include special guests to give personal testimony on the products as well as guest prosthetists to answer questions from the audience regarding the products.

) and will include special guests to give personal testimony on the products as well as guest prosthetists to answer questions from the audience regarding the products. Email subscribers will receive additional information regarding the featured products as well as a chance to share their story with Blatchford as to what mobility means to them.

The Blatchford featured shows will be held on the following dates:

January 22 & 29, 2020 | Elan Hydraulic Microprocessor Ankle System ; Special Guests Julie Conley and Blatchford Prosthetist

& 29, 2020 | ; Special Guests Julie Conley and Blatchford Prosthetist March 11 & 18, 2020 | Hydraulic Ankle System

& 18, 2020 | Hydraulic Ankle System June 10 & 17, 2020 | Blatchford Silcare Breathe Liner

& 17, 2020 | Blatchford Silcare Breathe Liner September 16 & 23, 2020 | Linx Integrated Limb System

About:

Cosi Talks is a live show that broadcasts every Wednesday evening at 8:30pm EST at www.facebook.com/cositalks and has enjoyed a global reach. This show features educational information about recovery after limb loss and frequently features clinical specialists, corporate sponsors and representatives, and notable figures from the community such as CNN Top Ten Hero Mona Patel, 2x motorcycle drag racing world champion Reggie Showers, 2x Paralympian John Register and former WWE wrestler Zach Gowen. The host, Cosi Belloso, is a physical therapist, amputee specialist whose passion for helping the amputee community find quality information regarding recovery after limb loss led her to create this show. Her survival of breast cancer at a young age drives her to provide this service to her patient community as a way to thank all those who helped her find answers during her own cancer journey.

www.cositalks.com

SOURCE Cosi Talks