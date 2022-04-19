Cosmeceuticals Market Size Worth $81.75Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Cosmeceuticals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Active Ingredient (Antioxidants, Peptides and Proteins, Exfoliants, Retinoids, Botanicals, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, and Other Distribution Channels), and Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, and Others)", the global cosmeceuticals market is expected to grow from $45.91 billion in 2021 to $81.75 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2028.

The cosmeceuticals market growth is driven by the elevating demand for antiaging cosmeceuticals and increased adoption of online retail. However, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic restrict the market growth.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 45.91 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 81.75 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 157 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 161 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Active Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Product Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Cosmeceuticals Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Companies operating in the cosmeceuticals market have implemented various inorganic development strategies, which have led to dynamic improvements in the market. Inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, help strengthen their customer base, expand product portfolio, and enhance geographic presence. Similarly, several companies are implementing organic strategies, such as products launch and expansions.

In July 2021, L'Oreal Groupe launched its first-ever TikTok beauty channel that uncovers the group's science, innovations, and technologies beyond the world's favorite beauty products, in collaboration with experts from L'Oreal.

In February 2021, Revlon Inc entered into a partnership with MDR Brand Management to produce a global expansion strategy to be able to expand into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia; and the Americas, along with driving a deeper consumer engagement. France, Germany, the UK, and the UAE are the key markets targeted by the company in the EMEA region using this collaboration.

In September 2020, Cosmetics Europe updated the Charter and Guiding principles on responsible advertising and marketing communications to lay down the common ground for all media (print, tv, radio, and internet) across Europe, mainly focused on respect for human beings, body image, and human dignity; the principles complement the existing comprehensive legislative framework.

Cosmeceuticals Market: Key Insights – Future Trend

New features in the regulations from different countries is expected to change the scope of operations in the cosmeceuticals industry. The consideration of the regulations pertaining environmental hazards could lead to the inclusion of other actions and measures in the regulation, such as a potential ban on persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic (PBT) chemicals, and the extension of the scope of generic risk management to include consumer product ingredients. Moreover, due8 to the growing influence of social media, rapid urbanization, and increasing per capita income, individuals are willing to spend on new, unique, and premium products. In addition to this, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is providing lucrative opportunities to manufacturers for expanding their product portfolio and consumer base.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of the vegan lifestyle and the growing health concerns about the negative impact of petroleum-based ingredients are driving the demand for vegan cosmeceuticals. Vegan cosmeceuticals are organic products made using plant-based extracts and environmentally friendly derivatives. Therefore, several brands are collaborating with dermatologists for the production of optimal cosmeceuticals, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The cosmeceuticals market is expected to witness an increase in the number of antibacterial products for haircare. Many cosmeceuticals companies are already working on creating antibacterial haircare products that are safe for customers, such as cleaning sprays, antibacterial shampoos, and antibacterial moisturizers. These items are expected to fight against any bacteria or virus and offer antimicrobial disinfecting agents that will offer maximum protection for your hair throughout the day. Consumers are gradually becoming aware towards scalp treatments to reduce hair loss and improve hair health. Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) injections are becoming more and more common among people.

Cosmeceuticals Market: Segmental Overview

Based on active ingredient, the cosmeceuticals market is segmented into antioxidants, peptides and proteins, exfoliants, retinoids, botanicals, and others. In 2021, the antioxidants segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Traditional distribution channels for the sales of cosmeceuticals include brick-and-mortar stores, such as supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and salons. Direct sales and e-commerce, however, have become increasingly prominent.

Moreover, companies are now creating new shopping experiences for consumers by providing them an additional choice beyond malls, pharmacy stores, or supermarkets. They stock products in categories based on different price ranges, from elite brands to store-owned labels. In the UK, Space.NK, was founded in 1993 as a local equivalent of Sephora, the stores started expanding their retail footprint in the early 2000s, with 69 stores in the UK and Ireland, and 31 in the US.

