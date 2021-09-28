Cosmeceuticals Market to grow by $ 15.99 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cosmeceuticals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Scope of Cosmeceuticals Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 15.99 billion CAGR Accelerating at 5.55% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA By product:- Skincare cosmeceuticals

Haircare cosmeceuticals

Oral care cosmeceuticals

Make-up cosmeceuticals

Other cosmeceuticals By distribution channel:- Offline

Online Drivers Growing premium BPC products industry

Demand for health and wellness, and anti-aging products

Innovative ingredients and technologies that can benefit health and appearance of skin Challenges Product compliance, safety, toxicity, and efficacy

Challenges in the use of certain ingredients

Shorter lifecycles of products

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cosmeceuticals Market is segmented as below:

Product

Skincare Cosmeceuticals



Haircare Cosmeceuticals



Oral Care Cosmeceuticals



Make-up Cosmeceuticals



Other Cosmeceuticals

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cosmeceuticals market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Burberry Group Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cosmeceuticals market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cosmeceuticals Market size

Cosmeceuticals Market trends

Cosmeceuticals Market industry analysis

The growing premium BPC products industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as product compliance, safety, toxicity, and efficacy may threaten the growth of the market.

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmeceuticals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmeceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmeceuticals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmeceuticals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Skincare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Haircare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oral care cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf AG

Burberry Group Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

