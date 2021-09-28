Cosmeceuticals Market to grow by $ 15.99 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 28, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The cosmeceuticals market is set to grow by USD 15.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.55% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cosmeceuticals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Scope of Cosmeceuticals Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 15.99 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 5.55%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
By product:-
By distribution channel:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cosmeceuticals Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skincare Cosmeceuticals
- Haircare Cosmeceuticals
- Oral Care Cosmeceuticals
- Make-up Cosmeceuticals
- Other Cosmeceuticals
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of cosmeceuticals market research: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44128
Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the cosmeceuticals market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Burberry Group Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cosmeceuticals market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cosmeceuticals Market size
- Cosmeceuticals Market trends
- Cosmeceuticals Market industry analysis
The growing premium BPC products industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as product compliance, safety, toxicity, and efficacy may threaten the growth of the market.
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Anti-acne Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmeceuticals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cosmeceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cosmeceuticals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmeceuticals market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Haircare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oral care cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amway Corp.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Burberry Group Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings with exhaustive COVID insights have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence! Download Cosmeceuticals Market to uncover report coverage
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article