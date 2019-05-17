Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Celebrates The Year's Best In Beauty

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) hosted its 25th annual Beauty Awards, recognizing the most creative and innovative products of the year. Winners in 46 categories were selected from more than 1,000 entries, representing more than 500 brands.

In its 25th anniversary year, the CEW Beauty Awards remain the only awards selected by experts who know the beauty industry's best. Winners were ultimately selected by CEW's Board of Governors and a select group of industry experts.

In response to the momentum of the wellness movement – now estimated to be a $4.2 Trillion global industry, with more than $1 Billion coming from beauty and personal care – CEW added new award categories for Beauty Wellness Supplements and Aromatherapy. The momentum from this wellness boom also contributed to the growth of Indies and Entrepreneurial brands. Of CEW's 10,000 international members, an estimated 13% are now from Indie companies.

In partnership with Preen.Me, CEW added Rising Influencer Awards, which acknowledged up-and-coming influencers in Makeup and Skincare verticals.

"Innovation in the beauty space continues to grow, as does consumer demand for transparency. Consumers are interested in overall wellness, which has driven a great deal of this innovation," said Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "After 25 years, the CEW seal of approval continues to help consumers navigate the beauty aisles to make informed purchase decisions. As the only awards program selected by industry insiders, we provide winners with credibility and have become the industry's most important recognition."

Top trends identified within this year's winners include the use of charcoal and cannabis as key ingredients and the growth of vegan and all-natural elements in products from supplements to skincare.

The 2019 CEW Beauty Awards were presented during a luncheon at the Midtown Hilton. Influencers Angel and Dren DJed the awards ceremony. Sponsors included Firmenich, QVC, Arcade Beauty, Beauty Inc, Financo, DSM, CVS Pharmacy, KDC/One, MM.LaFleur, RPG, YouCam Makeup, Albéa, MaCher, Nielsen, Anisa, Cosmoprof North America, Rpr Marketing Communications, New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Consultancy Media, Suite K, PIMS, Moblty, WWD, Preen.me, The NPD Group and EY.

Beauty Award Winners :

About CEW:

CEW is an international organization of 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

