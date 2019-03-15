Cosmetic Executive Women Honors Female Founders

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), the leading organization for beauty industry professionals, announced its first-ever Female Founder Awards. The awards, which will be presented on Wednesday, March 20, will recognize six entrepreneurs for their passion, leadership and innovation.

The Female Founder Awards were created to recognize leading beauty pathfinders who have served as industry inspiration, while successfully growing their beauty brands. The honorees of the inaugural awards are:

Amy Errett , CEO & Founder, Madison Reed ;

, Lauren Gores Ireland and Marianna Hewitt , Co-Founders, Summer Fridays;

and , Gregg Renfrew , Founder and CEO, Beautycounter;

, Vicky Tsai , Founder, Tatcha Inc.; and

, Nancy Twine , Founder and CEO, Briogeo Hair Care

"For 65 years, CEW has helped women in beauty achieve, advance and inspire. This new award program continues that mission," says CEW President, Carlotta Jacobson. "We are honored to recognize these six visionaries during Women's History Month for their business accomplishments and industry disruption."

CEW's other programs to recognize achievement include the Achiever Awards, which honor outstanding female leaders in the beauty industry, and the Top Talent Awards, which recognize up-and-coming executives at mid-career. Like this new award, the purpose is to inspire future leaders, as well as support the advancement of women in the industry.

The event will be sponsored by Givaudan, Arcade Beauty, 24Seven, Beauty Inc., ipsy, Moroccanoil, Grace Beauty Capital, bareMinerals, Sephora, Castanea Partners, Moblty, WWD, Fabler, and Kaplow Communications. The event will be held at the Harmonie Club from 5:30-7:30 and tickets may be purchased at www.cew.org.

About CEW

CEW is an international organization of more than 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/ .

