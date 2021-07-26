Cosmetic Ingredients Market growth in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 02:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cosmetic ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cosmetic Ingredients Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Surfactants
- EFF And M
- Single-use Additives
- CP And C
- Others
- Application
- Hair Care and Skincare
- Perfumes and Fragrance
- Color Cosmetics
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cosmetic ingredients market report covers the following areas:
- Cosmetic Ingredients Market size
- Cosmetic Ingredients Market trends
- Cosmetic Ingredients Market industry analysis
This study identifies new ingredient development as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next few years.
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cosmetic Ingredients Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cosmetic ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cosmetic ingredients market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic ingredients market vendors
