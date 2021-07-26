Cosmetic Ingredients Market growth in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cosmetic Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

Type

Surfactants



EFF And M



Single-use Additives



CP And C



Others

Application

Hair Care and Skincare



Perfumes and Fragrance



Color Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cosmetic ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Cosmetic Ingredients Market size

Cosmetic Ingredients Market trends

Cosmetic Ingredients Market industry analysis

This study identifies new ingredient development as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next few years.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cosmetic Ingredients Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmetic ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmetic ingredients market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic ingredients market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Hair care and skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Perfumes and fragrance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

EFF and M - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Single-use additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CP and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Solvay SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

