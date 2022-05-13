Cosmetic Skin Care Market size to Increase by USD 38.03 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., and Groupe Clarins | Technavio

Read our Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from cosmetic skin care market study

Cosmetic skin care market size to increase by USD 38.03 billion at 4.82% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at 4.82% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 4.21% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

50% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Face skincare products segment for maximum growth in the market in 2021

Dominant vendors include Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L'Oreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC .

Cosmetic skin care Market: Key segment analysis

The face skincare products segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. Face skin care products have gained a lot of popularity, as they protect, hydrate, fight wrinkles, tighten, and replenish face skin to keep the skin radiant and healthy-looking. These benefits are driving the growth of the segment. The increase in the older population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing face skincare products are some of the other factors driving the growth of the segment.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The cosmetic skin care market is driven by the growing population in the age group of 30-50 years. The rise in pollution, stress, unhealthy eating habits, and changes in climate are creating an adverse impact on the collagen and elastic fibers of the skin. In addition, several intrinsic and extrinsic aging factors are leading to changes in facial appearance, including loss of skin elasticity and the production of collagen, especially among people aged between 30 and 50 years. These factors have resulted in an increase in the demand for cosmetic skin care products among consumers to achieve flawless-looking skin, enhancing the overall appearance. With the expanding population in the age group of 30-45 years worldwide, the demand for cosmetic skincare products is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Although rapid urbanization and the presence of premium brands will further boost the market growth, the high cost of cosmetic skin care products might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The cosmetic skin care market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the cosmetic skin care market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the cosmetic skin care market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the cosmetic skin care market?

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 38.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L'Oreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Face skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Body skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 45: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 46: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.4 CHANEL Ltd.

10.5 Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 56: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 60: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 62: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 63: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 65: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Exhibit 73: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 77: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 78: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 80: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

