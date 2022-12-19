Cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market size to grow by USD 6,731.55 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market, which covers products and companies engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,731.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.74%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as botox and duopa.

The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as botox and duopa. Alma Lasers GmbH - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma Hybrid.

The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma Hybrid. Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as Fraxel system, Clear Brilliant system, and VASERlipo system.

The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as Fraxel system, Clear Brilliant system, and VASERlipo system. Chadda Surgicals - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as ear reconstruction gouges.

The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as ear reconstruction gouges. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cosmetic surgery and procedure devices in the market are AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Chadda Surgicals, Conmed Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hologic Inc., Lipoelastic AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., Sientra Inc., Symatese, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Westlake Dermatology PA, and others.

With the increasing competition in the market, vendors are building strategic alliances for marketing or manufacturing cosmetic surgery and procedure devices. Market players compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The growth of players depends on factors such as market conditions, government support, and industry development. Vendors can boost their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs.

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non-surgical procedures and surgical procedures) and gender (female and male).

The non-surgical procedures segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Non-surgical procedures include products such as injectables, dermal fillers, and skin rejuvenation products as well as products for cellulite treatment, hair removal, and non-surgical fat reduction. The popularity of non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures is increasing, as they cause less damage to the body when compared to conventional invasive procedures.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market.

Rest of World (ROW) is estimated to account for 26% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. The US is the leading country in the region. Factors such as the presence of several vendors that offer products for cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures in the US are driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market in the region.

Download a sample report

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increasing number of reconstructive surgeries is driving the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. The popularity of reconstructive surgeries is increasing. For example, eyelid surgery can improve the functionality and appearance of the eyes. Campaigns such as the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign help provide financial aid to healthcare organizations that support uninsured or underinsured women. This, in turn, increases awareness about reconstructive surgeries. These factors are expected to increase the number of reconstructive surgeries, which will drive the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing number of hospitals and surgeons specializing in cosmetic surgery is a key trend in the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market. The number of cosmetic procedures, especially minimally invasive surgeries, is rising globally. Institutions such as the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery provide training courses on cosmetic surgery, which is encouraging more doctors to choose their field of specialization. These factors will support the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The risk of complications during cosmetic implant procedures is impeding the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. Cosmetic implant surgery can lead to complications. Issues related to general anesthesia can lead to bleeding, infection, blood clots, or fatal cardiovascular complications. Many women who have undergone breast reconstruction procedures have faced complications such as hardening of the breast area around the implant, wrinkling of the implants, breast asymmetry, pain around the breast implant, infection in the surgery area, and implant rupture. Therefore, such surgical complications can hamper the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ambulance services market size is expected to increase by USD 10.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (emergency and non-emergency) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The gene synthesis services market size is expected to increase by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (academic and commercial) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,731.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Rest of World (ROW) at 26% Key countries US, Brazil, Turkey, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Chadda Surgicals, Conmed Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hologic Inc., Lipoelastic AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., Sientra Inc., Symatese, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Westlake Dermatology PA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Gender



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Gender Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Gender Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-surgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-surgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Surgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Surgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Gender

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Gender - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Gender - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Gender

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Gender



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Gender

7.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Gender

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Gender ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alma Lasers GmbH

Exhibit 108: Alma Lasers GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: Alma Lasers GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Alma Lasers GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Bausch Health Co Inc.

Exhibit 111: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Chadda Surgicals

Exhibit 116: Chadda Surgicals - Overview



Exhibit 117: Chadda Surgicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Chadda Surgicals - Key offerings

12.7 Cutera Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cutera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cutera Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cutera Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cynosure LLC

Exhibit 122: Cynosure LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cynosure LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Cynosure LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Fotona d.o.o

Exhibit 125: Fotona d.o.o - Overview



Exhibit 126: Fotona d.o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Fotona d.o.o - Key offerings

12.10 Galderma SA

Exhibit 128: Galderma SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Galderma SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Galderma SA - Key news



Exhibit 131: Galderma SA - Key offerings

12.11 Genesis Biosystems Inc.

Exhibit 132: Genesis Biosystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Genesis Biosystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Genesis Biosystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Henry Schein Inc.

Exhibit 135: Henry Schein Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Henry Schein Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Henry Schein Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Henry Schein Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Henry Schein Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 140: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Lipoelastic AS

Exhibit 145: Lipoelastic AS - Overview



Exhibit 146: Lipoelastic AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Lipoelastic AS - Key offerings

12.15 Lumenis Be Ltd

Exhibit 148: Lumenis Be Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 149: Lumenis Be Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Lumenis Be Ltd - Key offerings

12.16 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

Exhibit 151: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Key offerings

12.17 Symatese

Exhibit 154: Symatese - Overview



Exhibit 155: Symatese - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Symatese - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio