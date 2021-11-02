Cosmetic Surgery Credentialing Board Holds 2020 and 2021 Exams Virtually

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS) held its annual new member certifying exam virtually for the second year in a row. The exam supports the board's core function of upholding high standards of patient safety in cosmetic surgery; as such, the board considers it a milestone to be able to now offer a secure online examination that has proved to be just as rigorous as the exams held in-person.

"We found the process of virtual testing to be so seamless last year, we knew that administering the exam in the virtual space was a clearly superior plan for this year, as well," stated Wilbur Hah, MD, ABCS President.

To meet the challenge of crafting this highly rigorous exam that produces a valid, clear evaluation of a surgeon's fitness for board certification, the ABCS worked with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (NBOME), a leading expert in medical testing methods. The certifying exam for cosmetic surgeons consists of both a written and oral portion; the oral exam was given through secure video channels with board certified cosmetic surgeons who hold specific experience and expertise serving as examiners.

"We are grateful to our diplomate surgeons for their help in administering the oral portion of the exam, and to the NBOME for their fantastic work. Together, we have all worked to ensure the standards remain high, just as in years past," Dr. Hah said.

The importance of the cosmetic surgery specialty for patient safety

Underqualified doctors can legally offer cosmetic medical procedures without appropriate training or experience in the specialty. This is an especially dire problem for patients seeking highly sought-after cosmetic procedures, which attract unqualified providers wishing to profit on consumer interest in cosmetic surgery.

"Patient safety hinges on the availability of highly qualified surgeons," explained Dr. Hah. "The ABCS' educational and testing efforts all serve to make well-trained board certified cosmetic surgeons available to more patients, ensuring they can safely achieve the results they desire."

The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, in partnership with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), offers continuing education and fellowship opportunities for surgeons to train in the specialty of cosmetic surgery, followed by the option of pursuing ABCS board certification via a rigorous exam process.

Surgeons looking to learn more about board certification may visit the ABCS' website for more information. Patients looking to find a board certified cosmetic surgeon may use the website's " Find a Surgeon " tool to locate qualified providers in their area.

About American Board of Cosmetic Surgery: The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS) is the only board dedicated exclusively to excellence in cosmetic surgery. For over 40 years, the ABCS has demonstrated the highest standards of training, knowledge, and expertise in cosmetic surgery, in addition to promoting safe and ethical practice. You can find more information about the ABCS online at www.americanboardcosmeticsurgery.org

About the NBOME: NBOME is an independent, non-governmental, non-profit assessment organization committed to protecting the public by providing the means to assess competencies for osteopathic medicine and related health care professions. NBOME's COMLEX-USA examination series is a requirement for graduation from colleges of osteopathic medicine and provides the pathway to licensure for osteopathic physicians in the United States and numerous international jurisdictions. You can find more information about NBOME online at: www.nbome.org .

