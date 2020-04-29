Cosmetics and Skincare Disruptive Technology Report, 2020: Market Ecosystem, Trends, Leading Players and Future Disruptions

DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetics and Skincare Disruptive Technology, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this technology research report Disruptive Technology Foresight - Cosmetics and Skincare Industry, cosmetics and skincare companies have great opportunities to grow in a fiercely competitive market by utilizing genomics, 3D printing, internet of things and light & heat-activated technologies for their product development.



The beauty & cosmetic industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry that is known to stay strong even in times of economic strife. Disruptive technologies in the cosmetic industry have changed the face of this industry, it has prompted the biggest names to change their approach to the market. Consumers are looking for an interactive experience with their cosmetics brands, they want their products to be clean, natural and personalized according to their skin type and condition.

Changing consumer behavior has brought new innovations to the market such as the use of Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, personalization, digitalization and virtual reality. Machine learning, 3D printing and genomics are some other key technologies that are being utilized for product development. The beauty industry disruption is no more a trend instead of a significant tidal shift which is now demanding the attention of some of the biggest names in beauty.



Rising demand for innovative and smart technology-based cosmetic products creates potential opportunities for key industry leaders and emerging players both to innovate and develop new products in accordance with consumer preferences.



Emerging Players



Proven

Curology

Atolla

Yours

Acaderma

Amareta

Chella

Hero Cosmetics

One Ocean Beauty

AO Biome

Curativa Bay

Epigencare

Galactic Beauty

Mink

Foreo

Global Cosmetic and Skincare Industry Key Trends



Key trends fostering the disruption in cosmetics and skincare industry includes numerous factors such as a shift of consumer preference towards natural or organic cosmetic products, demand for tailored and adaptive personalization in products, a strong desire among consumers to retain youthful appearance with a fully interactive experience, a shift in consumer purchasing behavior for experiencing before purchasing, increasing demand of personalized dermo-cosmetics and shift in customer preference towards services like beauty at home and personalized subscription boxes.



This report explores the current cosmetic market ecosystem, market trends and future disruptions in the cosmetics and skin-care industry. The report provides key technologies that will drive the future market. It gives a detailed overview of technologies, trends and detailed analysis for their impact on the market with adoption level among consumers, market opportunities and the technology readiness level. The report also includes the key market leaders and their profiles and innovations in the field.



Major Players

L'Oreal

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

Coty Inc.

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

L'Occitane

Key Highlights of the Report

Provide insights into current cosmetic market ecosystem Market trends and future disruptions in cosmetics and skincare Key technologies that drive future market Detailed analysis of technologies and their impact on the market Market opportunity and technology readiness level Key market leaders and their profile and innovations in the field

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Objective of the Study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Study Scope



3. Methodology

3.1 Publisher's Approach

3.2 Research Methodology



4. Disruptive Technology Overview

4.1 Defining Disruption

4.2 Disruptive Technologies



5. Current State of Art (Cosmetics and Skincare Industry)

5.1 Industry Ecosystem

5.1.1 Product Mix

5.1.2 Competitive Mix

5.1.3 Business Models

5.1.4 Consumer Segments and Needs

5.1.5 Key Trends

5.2 Evolving/Emerging Trends

5.3 Disruption Accelerators



6. Technology Mapping

6.1 Technology Cluster Mapping

6.2 Technology Qualification



7. Technology Assessment

7.1 Technology Selection Criteria

7.2 Technology Assessment Components

7.3 Disruptive Technology Framework

7.4 TRL Mapping



8. Disruptive Technology Selection

8.1 Technology Analysis

8.2 Expert Opinions



9. Overview of Emerging/Innovative Technologies

9.1 Disruptive Technologies in Cosmetics

9.2 Disruption Nodes across Value Chain/Process Chain

9.3 Potential Disruptions mapped Across process Chain

9.3.1 Disruptive Technologies in Research & Development

9.3.2 Disruptive Technologies in Marketing



10. Actionable Insights

10.1 Technology Adoption Curve

10.2 Opportunity Matrix

10.3 Readiness Level of Disruption

10.4 Hype Cycle Assessment

10.5 Evolution Speed and Trends

10.6 Comparative Assessment of Real Disruptors



11. Market Dynamics

11.1 Current Market Ecosystem

11.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Reconfigured Ecosystem Assessment

11.4 Business Model Assessment

11.5 Future Value Chain Analysis

11.6 Impact of Disruptive Technology on Market

11.7 Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

11.8 Impact of Disruptive Technology on Value Chain



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Industry Leaders

12.2 Company Profiles

12.3 Recent Activities



13. Recommendations



14. Annexure

