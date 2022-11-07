Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 78.89 Bn, Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC and Coty Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics market size is set to grow by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. Technavio provides an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read FREE Sample Report

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetics Market 2022-2026

Some of the major vendors of the cosmetics market include Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - The company offers cosmetic solutions that include the Luminous Foundation, which is a water-resistant liquid foundation that creates a luminous, natural finish.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulations associated with cosmetics may threaten the growth of the market.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments.

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Skin Care: The skin care segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Though women form the largest customer segment of the market, men are also becoming conscious of their personal grooming and wellness. Thus, vendors are launching innovative skincare products for men to widen their customer base.



Hair Care



Makeup



Fragrance



Others

End-user

Women



Men

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the cosmetics market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the cosmetics market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global cosmetics market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetics market vendors

Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 78.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

