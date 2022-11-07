Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 78.89 Bn, Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC and Coty Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Nov 07, 2022, 00:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics market size is set to grow by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. Technavio provides an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read FREE Sample Report
Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cosmetics market include Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - The company offers cosmetic solutions that include the Luminous Foundation, which is a water-resistant liquid foundation that creates a luminous, natural finish.
- Coty Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as makeup, perfume, skin cream, nail polish, soaps, shampoos, shaving creams, and deodorants.
- LOreal SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as foundation, serums, moisturizers, and eye shades.
- Mary Kay Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as sunscreen, foundation, face cream, nail polish, and primers.
- Natura and Co Holding SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as primer, powder, lip gloss, lip liner, concealer, serums, moisturizers, and mascara.
The report also covers the following areas:
Market trends such as the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulations associated with cosmetics may threaten the growth of the market.
Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- Skin Care: The skin care segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Though women form the largest customer segment of the market, men are also becoming conscious of their personal grooming and wellness. Thus, vendors are launching innovative skincare products for men to widen their customer base.
- Hair Care
- Makeup
- Fragrance
- Others
- End-user
- Women
- Men
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the cosmetics market in APAC.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will help the cosmetics market grow during the next five years
- Approximation of the cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global cosmetics market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetics market vendors
Cosmetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 78.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.98
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 114: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 116: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 123: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 124: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 125: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 126: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 127: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 128: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC
- Exhibit 129: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Coty Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Coty Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Coty Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Coty Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Coty Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 136: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 137: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 139: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 12.6 Mary Kay Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Mary Kay Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Mary Kay Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Mary Kay Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Natura and Co Holding SA
- Exhibit 144: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus
- 12.8 Revlon Inc.
- Exhibit 149: Revlon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Revlon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 157: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 162: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
