Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 Helps Raise Locally Made and Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

"Cosmobeauté Indonesia is the largest trade exhibition for the beauty industry in Indonesia. During its 14 years of implementation, many beauty businesses have grown and evolved from the event. This year, Cosmobeauté Indonesia is proud to introduce Supply Chain Area that allows you to have your own brand without having to build a factory at ease," said Juanita Soerakoesoemah, Event Director of PT Pamerindo Indonesia.

The supply chain area highlights everything from raw materials to product development and packaging. Brand owners do not need to create their own products which consume time on research, selecting materials, etc. Simply order the desired product to the supplier, labeling the product then sell the product. Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 presents innovative ingredients, cutting-edge components, technological advances, marketing angles and more to help them fully showcase their products. More than 30 companies are ready to supply everything you need to start a private label business.

"Other than fashion, beauty products are also one of the most active categories in online shopping in Indonesia. This is a great opportunity for the local brands to stand out from the crowd," Juanita added. In addition to its support for the growth of local beauty industry, Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 also pays attention to sustainability in beauty industry as it has become the hot topics in global beauty industry. Beauty products are not just about helping the consumer looks beautiful and confident, it's more about how to present environmentally friendly products in terms of material selection, processing, and packaging. In Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019, manufacturers will showcase their environment-friendly products to audience.

"Sustainability has been rising up over the past few decades, but its development shows slow pace. From environmental perspective, it is not enough to create products that do not adversely affect the earth, manufacturers must also add positive value to their products. You will find companies with high commitment to environmental sustainability in Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019," said Juanita.

For more information, visit www.cosmobeauteasia.com

ABOUT PAMERINDO INDONESIA

Pamerindo Indonesia is the leading trade fair organiser in the country, and since its inception it has organised over 180 international trade exhibitions in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali. PT Pamerindo's exhibitions provide the quality platform for buyers and sellers to interact, exchange and trade. Pamerindo Indonesia is part of Informa Markets, global platforms and opportunities for industries, specialist markets and communities to trade, innovate and grow. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we deliver over 550 international market-leading events, brands and experiences annually through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

For media enquiry, please contact:

Leonarita Hutama Dianah Athirah Marketing Communication Manager Senior Marketing Executive PT Pamerindo Indonesia Informa Markets T: +62 21 2525320 T: +603 9771 2688 E: leonarita@pamerindo.com E: dianahathirah.julaihi@ubm.com

SOURCE PT Pamerindo Indonesia