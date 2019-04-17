Cosmoprof Asia 2019 Leader For Quality B2B Activities In Asia-Pacific

This year, Cosmopack Asia running from 12 to 14 November at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) , will showcase leading supply chain companies: ingredients and raw materials, machinery and equipment, packaging, print & label, contract manufacturing and private labels. Cosmoprof Asia at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) , scheduled from 13 to 15 November , will host over 2,000 finished products companies in Perfumery and Cosmetics, Beauty Salon and Spa, Nail & Accessories, Hair Salon, Natural & Organic.

The continued strength of the Asian market has been driving more and more international companies interested in optimizing business opportunities to this booming market. Market research provider Euromonitor reports the Asia Pacific region currently makes up 32% of the global beauty market and has an expected CAGR of 6.7% over the next five years. Year on year, Cosmoprof Asia has established itself as the ideal platform for companies to capture growth and expansion in the region, and organisers expect a general growth for the next edition of up to 5% more exhibition space and exhibitors.

But what, exactly, is driving the Asia Pacific cosmetics boom? The rise of product innovation, the appeal of natural and organic cosmetics and the emerging online sales are regarded as the key contributors. This year's Cosmoprof Asia designed its special initiatives with a focus on these aspects.

Beauty Innovation on the Rise in Asia

It's no surprise to see product and packaging innovation are on the rise in Asia and are becoming a major driving force of the market growth in the region. As the trend-setting event in Asia, Cosmoprof Asia provides attendees the hub to discover the latest product innovation not just from the show floor but also from the well recognized industrial awards. The Awards were created in partnership with international trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS to recognise the most outstanding product from Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia. The Cosmopack Asia Awards celebrates innovation, creativity and design for the supply chain, while the Cosmoprof Asia Awards honours the best strategies to build brand awareness and marketability. All exhibitors will be able to take part in both Awards and winners will be announced during a cocktail and charity event during the show period. More details will be announced at www.cosmoprofawards-asia.com.

Another reference point for innovation will be the CosmoTrends report curated in partnership with global trend agencies. This trend bible is a must-have guide for all in the beauty industry to learn about new trends in Asian markets, and innovations and technologies that underline top trending products available at the two exhibition venues. All the shortlisted products will be showcased onsite at a specially designed gallery to gain the best attention from media, beauty influencers, buyers and industry leaders.

Natural and Organic Beauty

The strengthening of the health and wellness trend across multiple Asian markets is fuelling the demand for organic, natural and herbal beauty products. In response, the Natural and Organic sector at Hall 3G of HKCEC will showcase a wide array of best-selling natural and organic certified skincare, cosmetics, beauty products and supplements from more than 130 brands from Australia, France, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, USA and UK.

E-Commerce and Education

The scale and growth rate of ecommerce in Asia really sets it apart from other parts of the globe. China alone is the largest e-commerce market in the world. Thanks to digital transformation, e-commerce in other Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam is also growing exponentially. For international sellers, Asia-based marketplaces are key gateways to this region of the world. The event's highly-regarded Cosmotalks education platform will have a dedicated session for Asian e-commerce providers to tell audience about this future sales channels in beauty.

As the most connected and dynamic beauty, health and wellness platform in Asia, Cosmoprof Asia is the ideal expo for related companies in Asia and the world to meet, network and do business. Presenting the huge potential of the Asian market over four exciting days, across every segment of the industry, Cosmoprof Asia not only enables but also influences and shapes this multi-billion dollar industry. Don't miss the chance to experience, learn and be inspired by the innovation and business opportunities at this year's Cosmoprof Asia.

For more fair updates and information, visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com

Media contact:

ASIA: UBM Asia Ltd

Ms Amy Ng

P: +852-2516-1659

amy.ng@ubm.com

Ms Janice Poon

P: +852-2516-2117

janice.poon@ubm.com

WORLDWIDE: BolognaFiere Cosmoprof Spa

Mr Paolo Landi

P: +39-02-45-47-08-320

paolo.landi@cosmoprof.it

Ms Arianna Rizzi

P: +39-02-45-47-08-253

arianna.rizzi@cosmoprof.it

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof Asia, the premier international beauty exhibition in Asia-Pacific, is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture between BolognaFiere Group and UBM Asia Ltd.

ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). It participates as international sales agent in events dedicated to the beauty world in Colombia (Belleza y Salud in Bogotá) and South East Asia (AseanBeauty in Thailand, PhilBeauty in the Philippines, VietBeauty in Vietnam, and BeautyExpo in Malaysia). The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair - Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

ABOUT UBM ASIA LTD (www.ubm.com/asia)

UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia

Related Links

http://www.cosmoprof-asia.com

