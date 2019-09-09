Cosmoprof Asia 2019 to Honour Top Beauty Brands for the Third Consecutive Year

Cosmopack Asia Awards will honour brands with the best packaging, design, formulation and technology at Cosmopack Asia , to be held from 12 to 14 November at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) . Meanwhile, Cosmoprof Asia Awards will recognise brands with the best marketing and communication strategies at Cosmoprof Asia , to be held from 13 to 15 November at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC).

These prestigious awards are curated in partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, the global beauty industry reference which provides color forecasts, product innovation concepts, consumer insights, brand strategy, short and long- range trends and industry news.

The jury of the awards consists of industrial experts, opinion leaders and influencers. There will be a special area at HKCEC, Hall 1E Concourse, to showcase the 40 finalists. For the first time ever, visitors will be invited to test out the products and vote for the winner of the Visitors' Choice category. This special set-up provides further opportunity for participating companies to increase their visibility and promote their products to buyers, retailers, journalists as well as international influencers.

COSMOPACK ASIA AWARDS

Cosmopack Asia Awards focuses on packaging design, formulation, and new technologies emerging in the beauty industry. It consists of six categories:

Makeup Formula – Includes formulation for face, eyes, lips, nails products

– Includes formulation for face, eyes, lips, nails products Makeup Packaging – Includes packaging for face, eyes, lips, nails products

– Includes packaging for face, eyes, lips, nails products Skincare Formula – Includes formulation for skincare, hair, toiletries, personal care products

– Includes formulation for skincare, hair, toiletries, personal care products Skincare Packaging – Includes packaging for skincare, hair, toiletries, personal care products

– Includes packaging for skincare, hair, toiletries, personal care products Sustainable – Green solutions for packaging and formula

– Green solutions for packaging and formula Visitors' Choice (selected among all finalists)

An international jury will be looking into entries with easy formulation, cost effectiveness, functionality in application, new design solutions, compatibility and sustainability. The jury includes:

Alexandra Lan , Director, Shanghai Pechoin Group Company Ltd ( Mainland China )

Angelika Meiss , Senior Editor, COSSMA Magazine ( Germany )

ByungGeun Louise Chae, Research Fellow (VP) of R&D Unit, AmorePacific (Korea)

Cathy Chen , International Axe Director, L'Oreal Paris ( Mainland China )

Dimitri Caudrelier , Managing Director, Quantis International ( Switzerland )

Elie Papiernik , Founder & CEO, Centdegrés (France)

Lan Vu , Founder & CEO, BEAUTYSTREAMS ( USA )

Laurie Du , Senior Beauty Analyst ( Asia Pacific ), Mintel APAC (UK)

Sinthia Shiu , Country Manager at Greater China , LVMH ( Hong Kong , Mainland China )

Stephanie Bertand , Senior Manager Trends & Prospective Innovation – Skincare, Bodycare, Coty (France)

Vincent Gallon , Founder & Managing Editor, Premium Beauty Media (France)

Wei Young Brian , Founder & CEO, Wei Beauty ( USA )

Mario De Luigi, founder and art director of B. Kolormakeup & Skincare S.p.a. commented about Cosmopack Asia Awards: "Cosmopack Asia Awards is a not-to-be-missed event. We have been participating in it for years. Apart from being honoured by the recognition we received every year, it is also an opportunity for us to express our innovation and creativity – both of which are specific elements of our DNA."



COSMOPROF ASIA AWARDS

Cosmoprof Asia Awards, on the other hand, celebrates the most innovative products in skincare, hair, nails, makeup and beauty salon. It consists of six categories:

Hair Product – Includes hair care, hair color, hair styling products

– Includes hair care, hair color, hair styling products Makeup Product – Includes face, eyes, lips products

– Includes face, eyes, lips products Hand & Nail Product – Includes nail care, nail color and nail art products

– Includes nail care, nail color and nail art products Natural & Organic – For all product categories

– For all product categories Skincare Product – Professional and retail products for face and body, sun care, personal

– Professional and retail products for face and body, sun care, personal care, toiletries

Visitors' Choice (selected among all finalists)

A jury of experts will judge the brands based on the effectiveness of their communication and marketing strategies. The most innovative products influencing consumer beauty routines will obtain higher marks. The industry experts sitting in the jury includes:

Bokyoung Sun , Senior Vice President, CJ Oliveyoung (Korea)

Glenn Silburn , Publisher & Commercial Manager, Professional Beauty ( Australia )

Jeanne Doré, Chief Editor, NEZ Magazine (France)

Jessica Michault , Senior Vice President of Industry Relations, Launchmetrics (UK)

Jimin Lee , Founder, Translatio ( Mainland China )

Kim Leitzes , Co-founder & CEO, Parklu ( Mainland China )

Louis Houdart , Founder / Managing Partner, Creative Capital ( Mainland China )

Michael Nolte , Creative Director, BEAUTYSTREAMS ( USA )

Oonagh Phillips , Editor-in-Chief, BW Confidential (France)

Sally Tse , Managing Editor, Cosmopolitan Magazine ( Hong Kong , Mainland China )

Yi Qian , Deputy General Manager, Tmall Global ( Mainland China )

"It was very exceptional that LUMINI was selected as the winner of the skincare category at the last Cosmoprof Asia Awards. This highlights the importance of skin data in the beauty industry. We expect to have more IT-related beauty services this year and lululab can't wait to release more advanced personalised services based on AI and big data," said CEO of Lululab Inc Yongjoon-Choe.

THE TROPHY

Winners for the Cosmoprof Asia Awards and the Cosmopack Asia Awards will receive a special trophy, exclusively designed by international design agency Centdegrés. The design of the trophy is inspired by 'innovation', which forms the basis of the awards. The trophy represents 'radiance', which enlightens research and inspires new ideas and projects.



Both awards are open for entry to all exhibitors. The last date of submission is 20 September 2019. For further details, please visit www.cosmoprofawards-asia.com.

