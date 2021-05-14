Cosmoprof North America is Ready to Kick Off on August 29th-31st

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the largest B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas, will host its 18th edition August 29th - 31st at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The award-winning event will be the first live b2b exhibition of the Cosmoprof international network, offering domestic and international retailers, distributors, beauty brands and suppliers the unique opportunity to come together, make new relationships, foster collaborations, and get inspired. This year, Cosmoprof North America is dedicated to providing a safe environment for attendees. In accordance with government regulations and guidelines, there will be capacity limits, physical distancing, increased sanitation and other safety measures.

"We are looking forward to getting back to the show floor and meeting our community again, allowing new brands to introduce their revolutionary technologies, product innovations, and new channels for distribution, packaging, and manufacturing," highlights Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. "With the strong first quarter performance and anticipated continued U.S economic growth projected for 2021, Cosmoprof North America is excited to provide exhibitors and operators with an optimistic return to the functional event space."

The 18th edition of Cosmoprof North America will be introducing new initiatives including a special area dedicated to CBD Beauty, new partnership with Ready to Beauty (the industry's first global think tank for multicultural entrepreneurs and brands), and a mentorship program from leading industry experts.

Cosmoprof North America will also be bringing back its three macro-sector divisions to facilitate the visit of qualified attendees.

Cosmetics & Personal Care hosts finished products for skincare, personal care, fragrances, make-up, and organic and natural beauty, presented by the best companies worldwide and focused on the retail channel.

hosts finished products for skincare, personal care, fragrances, make-up, and organic and natural beauty, presented by the best companies worldwide and focused on the retail channel. Cosmopack is ready to welcome leading companies for the supply chain, with a wide range of proposals for developers interested in creating their brand or for R&D managers looking for innovative formulas, packaging or solutions.

is ready to welcome leading companies for the supply chain, with a wide range of proposals for developers interested in creating their brand or for R&D managers looking for innovative formulas, packaging or solutions. Professional Beauty is the section dedicated to the professional channel, with hair care, accessories, and furnishings for hair salons, beauty salons and spas, of specific interest for local and international distributors.

"We are dedicated to providing a compelling, engaging event that allows the industry to reconnect in the safest environment possible for our exhibitors, attendees and partners," shares Steve Sleeper, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Associationz. "The future of beauty is brighter than ever, with strong economic indicators, revolutionary innovations and unprecedented technological advances and we look forward to bringing the industry's best and brightest back together at Cosmoprof North America."

The event, which is recognized worldwide for its dynamic growth and unique programs, offers stakeholders an opportunity to come together after the pandemic has imposed social distancing and travel restrictions for almost 12 months. Attendees will have the ability to network and build new strategic business relationships for future collaborations. Registration online is now available at https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowPBA213/Flow/ATT?#!/registrant//Welcome/

