COSRX: From Cult-Favorite to Beauty Influencer Mainstay

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Beauty was once the best-kept secret of beauty insiders and skincare obsessives. But rarely did you find a snail mucin mask or CC cream on the shelves of a major retailer. On insider chat threads, one brand came up in conversation time and time again: COSRX. When COSRX finally made its way stateside a few years ago with a big debut at Ulta Beauty, editors went wild: pushing the once cult-favorite brand into the mainstream.

Boasting highly effective formulations made with a minimal number of ingredients at potent concentrations, COSRX has become a leader in trendy K-Beauty ingredients like snail mucin and propolis. The brand's affordable pricing has made it easy for curious beauty buyers to try something new. It was only a matter of time until online influencers got the message: COSRX shouldn't be missed.

The brand has recently hit the radar of mega-influencers like Bella Poarch, Loren Gray, Manny Gutierrez, James Welsh, and Patrick Starrr. Undeniable customer hits like the brand's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Acne Pimple Master Patches have gained loyalty among the internet's most discerning tastemakers.

Influencer James Welsh gushed to his followers, "I love COSRX. I've talked about them over, and over, and over, and I genuinely use it, like it's on my vanity every day"

"COSRX is on the Ulta secret menu that you need to know about," says Youtuber Manny MUA.

Yet despite its online presence and rapidly expanding footprint at every Ulta store around the United States, the brand continues to have the reputation as a secret that only real insiders have on its top shelves. This enduring reputation as an insiders-only skincare brand continues to fuel the brand's popularity.

About COSRX

COSRX is a skincare brand built from more than a decade of experience in Korean cosmetics and product development. They gather and understand what the customers want and need in terms of skin problems. After rigorous analysis, COSRX culminates the information into an ingredient-oriented cosmetic brand. The brand's no-nonsense products target and treat specific skin concerns with scientifically proven ingredients.

COSRX is available for purchase at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore. To learn more, visit www.cosrx.com .

Nadia Suttle

Landing International

[email protected]

949-431-6836

SOURCE COSRX

Related Links

http://www.cosrx.com

