LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a leading skincare brand, has been selling out at major U.S. beauty retailers with cult-favorite products. The brand who is known to be the first to market with the iconic Acne Pimple Master Patch has just created a 2.0 version. Meet the COSRX Master Patch Intensive, an upgraded version of the hydrocolloid patches that form a protective, air-tight, healing seal around your blemishes.

COSRX Master Patch Intensive is an oval-shaped acne patch with ultra-thin tapered edge, blending perfectly into ALL skin tones & PERFECTLY adheres to curved surfaces like jawline and hairline. COSRX Pimple Patch Just Got an Upgrade

"COSRX has always been a trustworthy brand for me. I enjoy trying out new products from them. My favorite product is the COSRX Master Patch. These are patches that you put on a pimple as a spot treatment. They help to promote healing and protect the pimple from irritation. I've noticed they make my pimple/pimples go away much quicker!" Dermatologist Nicolle Finn

Master Patch Intensive

New Design, Oval-Shaped patch | COSRX Master Patch Intensive is an oval-shaped acne patch with ultra-thin tapered edge, blending perfectly into ALL skin tones & PERFECTLY adheres to curved surfaces like jawline and hairline.

Use on Pimples of Any types | Don't squeeze or POP your pimples anymore! This patch will do it for you, without the PAIN! COSRX Master Patch Intensive is made of 100% A.D.F hydrocolloid to absorb moisture from acne and effectively reduce acne size. Plus, tea tree oil helps to soothe and relieve redness!

Visible change after 6+ hours | COSRX Master Patch Intensive protects pimples as well as helps with quick recovery and effectively reduces pimple size. You can see the patch turned white after 6+ hours.

Safe to Use | COSRX Master Patch Intensive is safe for the skin because it contains no toxic substances. All skin types including sensitive skin are safe to use.

Sizes of Patches | Every pack of COSRX Master Patch Intensive(36 Patches) contains a total of 36 patches in sizes S (18 dots), and M (18 dots). You will be able to find the perfect size for all your zits!

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore, Amazon.

For additional information, please contact:

Nadia Suttle

Landing International

[email protected]

949-431-6846

SOURCE COSRX