Cost-Conscious Drivers Get Expanded Insurance Options from Answer Financial and SafeAuto

"Answer Financial has matched millions of people with the right type of insurance for their needs," said Jeff Sadler, vice president, insurance product management, of Answer Financial. "Through our relationships with companies like SafeAuto, we can offer some of the best insurance products available to a broad range of drivers."

Since 1993, SafeAuto has provided consumers direct access to insurance, regardless of their situation. This new partnership follows SafeAuto's expansion into Colorado and Alabama in 2020 to meet market demand for state minimum car insurance across the country.

"Our team is working tirelessly to find new ways to help consumers across the U.S. get the car insurance they need and are legally required to carry, with low down payments," said CEO of SafeAuto, Ron Davies. "By partnering with Answer Financial, we can offer our products to more drivers."

About Answer Financial®

Answer Financial is one of the original insurtech companies, established in 1997 and focused on delivering auto insurance, home insurance and related products through strategic partnerships on behalf of more than 30 insurance providers. Today, it is a gateway connecting insurers with their target customers through its insurance comparison platform and licensed agencies. Answer Financial is a member of the Allstate family of companies.

About SafeAuto

Founded in 1993, SafeAuto Insurance Group, a leading provider of affordable state minimum coverage, provides the right car insurance at the right price in 28 states. Based in Columbus, Ohio, SafeAuto offers flexible payment plans and 24/7 customer service by phone and online. Now, that's insurance for the rest of us. To learn more, visit safeauto.com, or call 1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288).

