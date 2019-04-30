Cost Effective Equipment Ramps Up the "Bake Smarter" Product Line

ROLLA, Mo., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cost Effective Equipment LLC, (Cee) a global leader in semiconductor processing equipment, introduced their new, large-format, 300-mm bake plate, the Apogee™ 300, bringing features typically only found in expensive track systems to the benchtop wafer processing market.

In addition to the historical silicon market migration toward 300 mm, the last few years have seen an explosion of large, non-traditional substrates and exotic semiconductor processes. This has resulted in unprecedented demand for a high-performance, flexible 300-mm bake plate. With this demand comes new challenges as the processes and laboratory equipment that worked at smaller sizes do not scale up.

Cee President Russ Pagel says: "I keep hearing the same story: R&D engineers can't get time on 300-mm tracks to do their job and the simple hotplates out there aren't good enough to get the job done."

The new Apogee™ 300 bake plate delivers:

Thermal Performance. Temperature resolution and uniformity are what define a high-performance bake plate. The Apogee™ 300 Bake Plate provides 0.1°C resolution and temperature uniformity of 0.3% across the working surface.

Flexibility. The R&D environment is constantly changing. The Apogee™ 300 Bake Plate is designed for multiple substrate sizes and bake methods, and the programmable Smart Pins allow for multi-temperature processes.

Programmability. Consistent results require a consistent bake process. Load your wafer, select your recipe and press Start. The exclusive DataStream™ System manages, monitors, and records the bake process consistently wafer to wafer.

Safety. The Apogee™ 300 Bake Plate is the only 300-mm bake plate that removes process fumes without degrading thermal performance and has a cool-touch lid.

About Cost Effective Equipment, LLC: Cost Effective Equipment, located in Rolla, MO, is a leading supplier of high-performance wafer processing equipment for the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. Originally founded in 1987 as a division of Brewer Science, Inc., Cee answered the need for a high-precision, laboratory-scale wafer baking system with the Model 1100 and 2000 series hotplate baking systems. Over the years, the product line expanded to include spin coaters, spin developers, and temporary bonding and debonding machines. Cee® products are designed for the laboratory and small volume manufacturing with a special focus on high performance and high reliability.

For more information, contact:

Media Relations Group

Cost Effective Equipment LLC

+1.573.466.4301

mediarelations@costeffectiveequipment.com

SOURCE Cost Effective Equipment, LLC