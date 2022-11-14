Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

($ in thousands except per share amounts)

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues of $16,365 , a 29.4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021.

, a 29.4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses were up 3.3% to $4,290 , compared to $4,152 in the third quarter of 2021.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net income of $665 , or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $364 , or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

, or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings of $1,002 , or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $641 , or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the quarter ended . Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below. Adjusted EBITDA of $1,363 , compared to $74 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

Scott Switzer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "Our team has done a tremendous job over the last quarter navigating supply chain issues and improving production capacity. The decreased lead times enabled us to not only satisfy our customers but exceed their expectations. During the quarter we attended one of our largest tradeshows where we gained valuable insights from our customers on what we are doing right and how we can better serve them in the future. As we close out the year, we will continue to focus on enhancing our customer experience and capitalizing on new opportunities with our existing customer base."

Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "With supply chain and logistics challenges beginning to ease, we delivered our strongest revenue quarter in over two years. We enter the fourth quarter with a $6.3 million backlog and a continued focus on cost management and more efficiently utilizing our resources to decrease overall debt and deliver increased value to our shareholders."

The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Accountant's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP income (loss):



Quarter

Ended

9/30/22 Quarter

Ended

9/30/21 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/22 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/21 Adjusted Earnings 1,002 (237) 641 (357) Less:







Stock-Based Compensation (94) (29) (102) (54) Intangible Amortization (243) (254) (728) (882) PPP Loan Forgiveness





3,060 Accrual of Employee Retention Credit

884

2,660 Net Income (Loss) 665 364 (189) 4,427











Quarter

Ended

9/30/22 Quarter

Ended

9/30/21 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/22 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/21 Adjusted EBITDA 1,363 74 1,571 729 Less:







Interest (336) (240) (809) (740) Income Taxes (8) 16 (23) (51) Depreciation (17) (87) (98) (295) Intangible Amortization (243) (254) (728) (882) Stock-Based Compensation (94) (29) (102) (54) PPP Loan Forgiveness





3,060 Accrual of Employee Retention Credit

884

2,660 Net Income (Loss) 665 364 (189) 4,427

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2022. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)























September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







(Reviewed)

(Audited) ASSETS





















Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1

$ 4 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts









of $287 and $205, respectively

9,629



6,544 Inventories





17,517



15,069 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,774



3,562

Total current assets





29,921



25,179

















Non-current assets















Property and equipment, net





65



164 Intangible assets, net





4,546



5,274 Goodwill







5,574



5,574 Right of use assets, net





899



1,214 Other non-current assets





117



114









(661)







Total non-current assets



11,201



12,340



















Total assets



$ 41,122

$ 37,519



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













































Current liabilities













Accounts payable



$ 6,264

$ 6,935 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,543



3,894 Line of credit





15,000



9,337 Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized









financing fees





2,216



2,807 Current maturities of lease liabilities



513



732

Total current liabilities



27,536



23,705

















Long-Term liabilities













Deferred tax liability





179



179 Non-current maturities of lease liabilities



464



608

Total long-term liabilities



643



787

Total liabilities





28,179



24,492

















Stockholders' Equity













Preferred stock













Common stock





3



3 Additional paid-in capital





158,004



157,899 Accumulated deficit





(140,543)



(140,354) Less common stock held in treasury, at cost



(4,521)



(4,521)

Total stockholders' equity



12,943



13,027



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,122

$ 37,519

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES























































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)





































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021









(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)





























Net revenues



$ 16,365

$ 12,646

$ 41,547

$ 38,145 Cost of revenues





11,067



8,789



28,080



25,479





























Gross profit





5,298



3,857



13,467



12,666





























Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,819



3,413



11,314



10,778





























Engineering and development expense



471



739



1,558



2,357





































































4,290



4,152



12,872



13,135





























Income (Loss) from operations



1,008



(295)



595



(469)





























Other income (expenses)



























Interest expense





(336)



(240)



(809)



(740)

Other income, net





1



883



48



5,687 Total other income (expenses), net



(335)



643



(761)



4,947





























Income (Loss) before taxes





673



348



(166)



4,478 Income tax provision (benefit)



8



(16)



23



51





























Net income (loss)



$ 665

$ 364

$ (189)

$ 4,427



























































Net income (loss) per share:

























Basic



$ 0.40

$ 0.22

$ (0.11)

$ 2.68





























































Diluted



$ 0.40

$ 0.22

$ (0.11)

$ 2.68



























































Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic





1,654



1,652



1,653



1,649





























































Diluted





1,674



1,655



1,653



1,652

