Costume Jewelry Market - 2022-2026 | Growth In Online Retailing And The Number Of Experience Centers Globally to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in online retailing and the number of experience centers globally and the affordable pricing of costume jewelry are some of the key market drivers. There are some e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart Inc., where consumers can choose from a wide range of brands and purchase costume jewelry products without visiting brick-and-mortar stores. Personalization and customization of costume jewelry is one of the key costume jewelry market trends fueling the market growth. The concept of personalization and customization has come into effect as customers have various expectations and demands. Hence, the increasing demand has encouraged the vendors to come up with personalized services for all kinds of fine and fashion jewelry like rings, pendants, and others.

However, factors such as competition among established vendors and from unorganized sectors will challenge market growth. Primarily, the global costume jewelry market is fragmented, owing to the presence of several global and regional vendors. The market, however, is dominated by a few global vendors that offer differentiated products in terms of quality and innovation.

Market Segmentation Insights

The costume jewelry market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

North America will be the leading region with 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period. 27% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for costume jewelry market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing demand for costume jewelry from millennials and a wide variety of products available through the online distribution channel will facilitate the costume jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The costume jewelry market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers can choose from a wide range of products in retail stores based on parameters such as price and quality. These stores are convenient for individuals who prefer the traditional way of shopping. Thus, the wide availability of products across platforms and the easy consumer accessibility to outlets are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Azuli Skye



BaubleBar Inc.



BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.



Buckley Jewellery Ltd.



Cartier SA



CHANEL Ltd.



David Yurman Enterprises LLC



Gianni Versace Srl



Giorgio Armani S.p.A .

.

Hstern Jewellery Ltd.



K and M Accessories



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE



Park Lane Jewelry



Randa Accessories Leather Goods LLC



Richline Group Inc.



Stella and Dot LLC



Stuller Inc.



Swarovski AG



The Avon Co.



Voylla Jewellery

Costume Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 15.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azuli Skye, BaubleBar Inc., BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Buckley Jewellery Ltd., Cartier SA, CHANEL Ltd., David Yurman Enterprises LLC, Gianni Versace Srl, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., K and M Accessories, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Park Lane Jewelry, Randa Accessories Leather Goods LLC, Richline Group Inc., Stella and Dot LLC, Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Avon Co., and Voylla Jewellery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

