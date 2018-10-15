Cota Healthcare Announces Publication of Two Studies Supporting Need for Real-World Evidence Solutions that Deliver Breakthrough Clinical Oncology Insights

"Both of these publications demonstrate breakthroughs in the way we alone can extract, organize and analyze medical data from clinical systems. This ability to command data and deliver critical insights from it will improve patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care," said Cota Founder and Executive Chairman Andrew Pecora, M.D. "We are so pleased that the two papers have been published nearly simultaneously – they demonstrate both the value of our current capability and a much-needed navigational tool.

"Patient-Reported Outcome Instrument to Assess Symptom Burden and Predict Survival in Patients with Advanced Cancer: Flipping the Paradigm to Improve Timing of Palliative and End-of-Life Discussions and Reduce Unwanted Health Care Costs," by Goldberg et al., was published online in The Oncologist on September 28, 2018. In this article, researchers establish that the Cota Patient Assessed Symptom Score-7 item (CPASS-7) – a patient-reported outcome (PRO) instrument covering physical performance status, pain, burden and depression – may curtail expensive terminal hospitalizations by encouraging appropriately timed palliative and end of life care (EOLC) discussions as patient-reported global symptom burden worsens.

"Development of a Precise, Clinically Relevant, Digital Classification Schema for Cancer," by Pecora et al., was published [online] in JCO Clinical Cancer Informatics on October 16, 2018. In this article, researchers detail the development of the Cota Nodal Address (CNA), an intelligent system that organizes the complexities of patients and their diseases in a form that permits detailed analysis of outcomes, toxicities, practice patterns, and cost.

"When you think about complex life and death decision-making, we wouldn't expect an airline pilot to fly without navigational tools – but we have expected oncologists to make treatment decisions without a clear view of the real evidence. Treatment protocols have their place – and now we can actually show outcomes and cost among patients with the same disease factors and treatment attributes so that oncologists can be more precise with treatment plans and reduce variation in care, and cost," Pecora added.

"The publication of these two journal articles is validating for Cota and our partners and customers, and perhaps even more so for the cancer patients, clinicians, and researchers who need breakthroughs such as our system to optimize treatment decisions with real-world evidence," said Andrew Norden, M.D., Cota's Chief Medical Officer.

Cota's solutions, led by the CNA, enable providers to map patient and disease-related attributes known to influence patient outcomes – unveiling clinical insights, promoting value-based care, and accelerating the development of effective drug therapies. Additionally, the CPASS-7 instrument expresses the patient's voice in palliative care cases, enabling the healthcare team to identify patients in distress, respond to the patient's symptom burden and align care with patient wishes—a primary duty of healthcare professionals.

About Cota

Cota is a real-world data and analytics company that enables providers, payers and life science companies involved in diagnosing and treating complex diseases to optimize the outcomes of individual patients and lower the overall cost of the patient population served. It is powered by the patented Cota Nodal Address™ (CNA) system, a unique digital classification methodology built by leading physicians and data scientists. The CNA is the first and only system that precisely categorizes patient factors, their diseases and intended therapies, enabling precision medicine at scale.

Cota's technology enriches medical records to create research-grade data and joins it with a suite of analysis, visualization and management tools. This enables providers, payers and life science companies to analyze, report on and research outcomes, costs, treatments and quality at any granularity and stage of the patient journey. The result is a constantly improving system that merges technology and medicine to improve the lives of patients everywhere. For more information on how Cota delivers breakthrough insights, go to www.deliveringbreakthroughinsights.com

