COTA, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Program and DIA 2020 Virtual Global Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA, Inc., a healthcare technology company that uses real-world data (RWD) to bring clarity to cancer care, is pleased to announce its involvement and participation in two industry leading conferences - the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Program taking place May 29-31 and the DIA 2020 Virtual Global Annual Meeting to be held June 14-18. Collectively, the involvement at these two premier events further underscores the importance of RWD's role in clinical research and oncology care delivery.

"As real-world data continues to play an increasing role in clinical research with expanding regulatory applications, COTA is proud to be a leader in the space, and share our expertise and findings at two of the industry's most important meetings," said Mike Doyle, President and CEO of COTA. "Not only are we working to provide clinically relevant insights that might otherwise remain hidden, but we are doing so by collaborating with industry experts, including Friends Of Cancer Research. This work is more important than ever during these unprecedented times, and we look forward to sharing our findings with conference attendees."

ASCO 2020 Areas of Study and Abstracts

The company is proud to announce that five abstracts have been accepted at ASCO's 2020 annual meeting. The key areas of study include the following:

Characterization of African-American patients with multiple myeloma including time to 1st line therapy and 1st stem cell transplant.

Two abstracts as part of the Friends of Cancer Research RWE collaboration in oncology ( Pilot 2.0 )

) Heterogeneity in the timing of IO uptake among patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer



An analysis of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer to highlight the ability of RWD to generate evidence on patients that are routinely excluded from clinical trials.

Molecular markers of an NCCN-IPI prognostic model and its predictive power in a RWD cohort of patients with diffuse large b-cell lymphoma.

A literature review on techniques for the assessment of real-world progression and response to treatment in patients with multiple myeloma.

COTA has partnered with leading organizations, life science companies, hospitals, and cancer centers to produce these important findings. Links to the full abstracts and additional author information can be found below:

1. Incorporating molecular markers in standard prognostic models for DLBCL patients using real-world data.

2. Disparities in clinical characteristics and treatment of multiple myeloma in African American patients.

3. Trends in immunotherapy use in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) patients: Analysis of real-world data.

4. Overall survival (OS) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) patients treated with frontline chemotherapy or immunotherapy by comorbidity: A real-world data (RWD) collaboration.

5. Assessing real-world clinical response in patients with multiple myeloma (MM): A survey of the literature.

Industry Thought Leaders to Share Expertise at DIA 2020

In addition to its involvement in ASCO20, the Company will also be participating in DIA 2020, leading panel discussions with industry experts and thought leaders.

#301 SL: Combining Multiple Real World Data Sources to Maximize Value , will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8:00 am . The discussion, led by COTA's Chief Medical Officer, C.K. Wang , M.D., will discuss the approach and complexities to working with different real world datasets.

, will be held at . The discussion, led by COTA's Chief Medical Officer, , M.D., will discuss the approach and complexities to working with different real world datasets. Panelists include Kim Van Naarden Braun , Associate Director, Translational Epidemiology, Informatics and Predictive Science, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Jennifer Christian , Vice President, Clinical Evidence and Epidemiology, IQVIA; and Jeremy Rassen , President and Chief Science Officer, Aetion.

, Associate Director, Translational Epidemiology, Informatics and Predictive Science, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; , Vice President, Clinical Evidence and Epidemiology, IQVIA; and , President and Chief Science Officer, Aetion. #509 OD: ON DEMAND - Faster, Better, Cheaper: The Changing Role of Real World Data in Drug Development , will be available on demand for conference attendees. The session will explore how clinical trials will evolve in the era of big data from key regulatory leaders and real-world data experts. The discussion will be moderated by COTA's Vice President of Life Sciences, Viraj Narayanan , MBA.

, will be available on demand for conference attendees. The session will explore how clinical trials will evolve in the era of big data from key regulatory leaders and real-world data experts. The discussion will be moderated by COTA's Vice President of Life Sciences, , MBA. Panelists include Sean Khozin , Global Head of Data Strategy, Janssen Research & Development, LLC; Kimberly Wilson , Senior Director, Translational Epidemiology, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Christopher Boone , Vice President, Global Head, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Abbvie.

"As the value of real-world data becomes more accepted and its use more widely adopted, we are looking forward to speaking with industry leaders with invaluable insights on the topic," said CK Wang, M.D., COTA's Chief Medical Officer. "With expertise spanning from a past Associate Director of the FDA, to an epidemiologist with over 20 years of healthcare research experience, as well as a pharmacoepidemiologist with 25 years of academic and industry experience, these will be fruitful discussions that can help push the industry forward as it expands its use of RWD."

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by doctors, engineers and data scientists, COTA is committed to bringing a patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world evidence. The Company organizes fragmented, often hidden data from the real world to provide clarity in cancer care. Combining clinical expertise in cancer with proprietary technology and advanced analytics, COTA helps inform decisions and action in oncology. COTA partners with providers, payers, and life science companies to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to make better decisions with the right data, visit cotahealthcare.com .

