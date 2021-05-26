Coterie Introduces Most Sustainable Baby Wipes to US Market

"Let's face it, the process of changing diapers or cleaning up after your baby isn't the most desirable task. Our new wipes make the process simple and efficient, all the while being gentle on babies, parents, and the planet," says Frank Yu, Founder, and CEO of Coterie. "We're on a mission to revitalize the baby-care space while setting new industry standards for performance and sustainability. Our partnership with VEOCEL™ is a testament to our continued investment and dedication to sustainable innovation, and we're proud to have designed another high-performing product that provides the perfect combination of effective cleaning, enhanced skin health, and efficiency for the environment."

The Coterie wipes, made from environmentally responsible VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers, are setting new industry standards for sustainable design. The category-leading features of VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers include:

Natural and renewable raw material sourced from sustainably managed forests with FSC (FSC-C041246) certification .

raw material sourced from with . A patented closed-loop production process offering precision and consistent quality combined with low environmental impact . Other materials used in wipes, such as bamboo fibers, require significant chemical processing to remove silicates and be transformed into a usable wipe substrate.

offering precision and consistent quality combined with . Other materials used in wipes, such as bamboo fibers, require significant chemical processing to remove silicates and be transformed into a usable wipe substrate. The cutting-edge cellulosic fibers - including natural absorbency, liquid distribution, biodegradability, and versatility - mean the fabrics show tremendous durability in both a dry and wet state.

- including natural absorbency, liquid distribution, biodegradability, and versatility - mean the fabrics in both a dry and wet state. VEOCEL™ lyocell fibers have been certified as biodegradable and compostable under industrial, home, soil, freshwater and marine conditions, thus can fully revert back to nature.

"To address adverse environmental impact brought about by the diapering industry, transparency around raw materials used in wipes is one of the key measures to ensure that consumers make informed choices about product ingredient and disposal," says Jürgen Eizinger, Vice President of Global Nonwovens Business at Lenzing AG. "We at VEOCEL™ are dedicated to empowering the industry with materials that can build a more environmentally friendly future together. We hope that our collaboration with Coterie will encourage consumers to take another step towards committing to a more sustainable world for our kids."

The new wipes, made with the gentlest ingredients, effectively remove dirt and irritants while helping protect the skin's barrier properties and natural pH balance. The wipes contain 99% purified water, nature's most gentle cleanser, with 1% carefully selected ingredients including Vitamin E and glycerin to protect the baby's skin further. Dermatologically tested for safety, even on sensitive or eczema-prone skin, these wipes have it all: they are safe, gentle, effective, and sustainable.

Coterie is the largest and most dense wipe on the US market. One wipe does the job of three wipes when compared to other brands. Each wipe can contain even the biggest messes, cleaning them up quickly and efficiently with one easy wipe. Their size and extra thickness mean each pack of wipes will last longer and reduce overall waste as there is less to be discarded.

Coterie has an auto-renew program where you can subscribe and save, order new wipes, change an order or ask questions via text message.

Coterie is currently the only baby wipes brand in the US to include the esteemed VEOCEL™ brand logo in its packaging, an important indicator that the product is made from 100% cellulosic and biodegradable fiber materials. Both brands place high importance on transparency around materials and ingredients. The VEOCEL™ logo demonstrates Coterie as a brand which guarantees environmental consciousness, setting it apart from other baby wipes in the market. It also acts as a label of trust for eco-conscious consumers, creating an important benchmark for the industry as a whole.

* Raw Materials used in the Coterie Wipe comes from renewable wood sources.

**considering fiber origin, process impact on the environment, close loop production cycle, compostability and waste reduction.



About Coterie

Coterie is an award-winning baby care brand for modern and uncompromising parents. The company creates thoughtfully designed products that maximize a baby's comfort with a seamless and convenient customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.coterie.com/

Founded in 2018, Coterie is headquartered in ‌New York City. Current investors include Willow Growth, RiverPark Ventures, M3 Ventures, Michael Silverstein and more.

For more on Coterie, please visit https://www.coterie.com

About VEOCEL™

VEOCEL™ is Lenzing Group's flagship specialty nonwoven brand. Derived from renewable raw material wood, VEOCEL™ provides natural care, every day, and is committed to driving industry standards around sustainability and natural comfort in the nonwoven sector. VEOCEL™ transfers the essence of nature into nonwoven products through the beneficial properties of VEOCEL™ fibers, including natural absorbency, liquid distribution, contribution to breathability, biodegradability and versatility.

The VEOCEL™ product portfolio features VEOCEL™ Lyocell and Specialty Viscose fibers that are tailored for sustainable lifestyles and helps to maintain environmental balance by being fully integrated into nature's cycle. The fibers are certified clean and safe, biodegradable, from botanic origin and manufactured in an environmentally responsible production process. The VEOCEL™ brand is categorized into four branded offers including VEOCEL™ Beauty, VEOCEL™ Body, VEOCEL™ Intimate and VEOCEL™ Surface and its fibers are used in baby care, beauty and body care, intimate care and surface cleaning products.

Fibers under the VEOCEL™ brand are derived from renewable wood sources from certified and controlled forests and plantations and are manufactured in environmentally responsible and closed loop production processes. All standard VEOCEL™ fibers are certified compostable and biodegradable under industrial, home, soil, fresh water and marine conditions, enabling them to break down safely into raw materials and fully revert back into the environment.

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.

The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant ladies clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.

The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the "Green Deal" of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.

