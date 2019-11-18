Cott Announces Agreement to Acquire The Water Guy®, Strengthening its Customer Base in the Mid-Atlantic

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL , Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT; TSX: BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe and a leader in custom coffee roasting for the U.S. food service industry, today announced that DS Services of America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, acquired substantially all of the assets of WG America Company and certain affiliated companies ("The Water GuyTM").

The acquisition of The Water Guy, a leading provider of water solutions and office coffee service to residential and commercial customers, will grow the customer base of DS Services® by more than 7,500 in eastern and central Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. The Water Guy has become one of the largest independent distributors in the mid-Atlantic since its founding in 1990, growing its footprint and loyal customer base through organic growth and acquisitions.

Customers of The Water Guy will now be served by Crystal Springs®, the DS Services brand in the region, and will be able to select additional products for their orders, including coffee and tea, sparkling water beverages such as LaCroix®, and premium water products such as Mountain Valley Spring® and FIJI® water, where available.

"The Water Guy shares our commitment to quality products and superior customer service and offers the opportunity to further increase route density," said Dave Muscato, President of DS Services. "We are excited to welcome the Water Guy customers and associates to the Crystal Springs family."

"DS Services was the natural partner when we decided to sell our business," said Bryan and Douglas Shinn, owners of The Water Guy. "Their expanded portfolio of hydration solutions and commitment to serving customers will benefit our customers with even more beverage options delivered where they live and work."

For more information on the hydration solutions DS Services offers, please visit www.water.com.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

ABOUT DS SERVICES

DS Services delivers safe, great–tasting bottled water to homes and offices across the U.S and Canada. We also provide our own brewed coffee beverages through our house brands Standard Coffee® and Javarama®, and through Relyant®, offer water filtration systems, equipment and services. DS Services® bottled water products are sold under the brand names Alhambra®, Athena® water, Crystal Rock®, Crystal Springs®, Deep Rock®, Hinckley Springs®, Kentwood Springs®, Mount Olympus®, Nursery® water, Sierra Springs® and Sparkletts®. Several of DS Services bottled water brands have been satisfying consumers for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit water.com and nurserywater.com.

