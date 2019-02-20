Cott Announces Appointment of Shayron Barnes-Selby as Vice President of Government Affairs and Environmental, Social and Governance Programs

Shayron was formerly the Vice President, Government Affairs and Quality Services at DS Services, a Cott Corporation subsidiary, where she represented and promoted the interest of DS Services with regulators and legislators at the state and federal levels and oversaw compliance with applicable bottled water regulations. Shayron has dedicated over 30 years of service to the bottled water industry starting with her tenure as the Quality Assurance Manager at Triton Water Company in Burlington, NC. Shayron served as the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) Chairwoman from 2016 to 2017 and is a current member of the IBWA Board of Directors and Executive Committee. In 2018 Shayron was inducted into the IBWA Bottled Water Hall of Fame.

"We are very excited to have Shayron spearhead our corporate initiative developing our environmental, social and governance programs, where we will build upon many of the key programs and processes existing within our Route Based Services and Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions segments and develop a coordinated ESG framework in an effort to better showcase the depth and breadth of the activities taking place within our company," commented Tom Harrington, Cott's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to Shayron's appointment, our Board of Directors, recognizing the importance of these programs, has delegated oversight of Environmental and Social initiatives to the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. We are confident that Shayron's skillset and knowledge will be instrumental in supporting our Board's Corporate Governance Committee in this area," continued Mr. Harrington.

Shayron's initial focus with the ESG program will be the development of corporate initiatives and timelines around water stewardship as well as the establishment of a carbon neutral program in North America, which will build upon a number of programs and initiatives already developed by the company's operating segments, including:

Carbon Neutral certification for Eden Springs , our European reporting unit of the Route Based Services operating segment;

, our European reporting unit of the Route Based Services operating segment; Water quality and usage programs; and

The Raiz Sustainability or sustainable sourcing platform for coffee and tea within the S&D Coffee and Tea business.

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

