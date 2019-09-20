Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Events

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) announced today that it will be participating in two upcoming events.

Cott will hold investor meetings at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Cott will also hold investor meetings at the 2019 Wells Fargo Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

The investor deck for the events detailed above, as applicable, will be available on the investor relations section of Cott's website at https://www.cott.com/investor-relations/#events prior to the corresponding event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Cott uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

