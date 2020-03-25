Cottonelle® asks Americans to #ShareASquare and Commits $1 million to United Way Worldwide COVID-19 relief efforts

As the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to put additional stress on consumers around the world to locate their most essential products, Cottonelle is calling on Americans to #ShareASquare to alleviate the toilet paper needs of friends and neighbors. The #ShareASquare social media initiative is meant to celebrate acts of generosity already happening in local communities and to inspire further acts.

"The United Way network is working tirelessly during this unprecedented time, responding to new challenges in every community each day as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads. We are grateful for the support of Cottonelle and Kimberly-Clark that will enable us to continue to meet the growing needs of communities across the country," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President of United Way Worldwide. "Thank you to all the Cottonelle consumers whose kindness will set an example for others and whose generosity will help us to serve even more people in need."

Consumers who tag instances of toilet paper sharing with the hashtag #ShareASquare will unlock an additional $1 donation, up to $100,000, through June 1. Cottonelle's donation to United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund will help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social service support during this global crisis.

"We've been watching the conversation around toilet paper unfold in real-time, and while our teams are working day and night to produce and ship product to retailers, we want to invite consumers to #ShareASquare to help others in need," said Arist Mastorides, Family Care President of Kimberly-Clark North America. "Instead of stockpiling, let's stock up on generosity. We believe our consumers have no shortage of kindness, so we trust they will #ShareASquare and help us on this mission."

This commitment marks the largest single donation in Cottonelle® brand history and is part of a larger commitment by Kimberly-Clark, a longtime supporter of United Way. Each of the company's US-based manufacturing facilities partner every year to fundraise and complete community service benefitting the organization. In 2019, Kimberly-Clark and its employees donated more than $5.9 million to United Way programs across the country.

To learn more about the brand, visit Cottonelle.com or join the conversation online at #ShareASquare. To support the United Way's efforts, visit UnitedWay.org.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle®, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-Clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. We're engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

