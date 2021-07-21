Couchbase Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (Couchbase), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,339,130 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,250,869 shares of common stock from Couchbase at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, July 22, 2021 under the ticker symbol "BASE." The offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Baird and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on.

