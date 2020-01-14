Cougar Complex ® Is Now A Registered Trade Mark

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Cougar Complex ® has been awarded a registered trade mark – Serial No. 87838494 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This trademark was registered to protect unapproved usage of the term, "Cougar Complex" which is derived from the upcoming pop culture non-fiction book of the same title, "The Cougar Complex".

Per the author, Michael Marine, "The Cougar Complex ®, really isn't very complex at all. It is a page-turner with 45 true-life short stories from men who dated older women. The book is copyrighted and currently being solicited to literary agencies for publication.

The 55,064-word book is comprised of two parts. Part One is a survey of the men who had cougar experiences. Why are so many young men interested in older women? Are there any commonalities of men that prefer older women? What does this portend for our society?

The Cougar Complex ® is derived from two words that have varying meanings. We know that a cougar is an animal, but the definition used in the book is a woman ten or more years older that her male partner. The definition of complex used in the title is a related group of emotionally significant ideas that are completely or partly repressed and that cause psychic conflict leading to abnormal mental states or behavior.

A man with a Cougar Complex ® is defined as a man that desires only female partners ten or more years older to the exclusion of women his own age or younger.

The study of this recent phenomenon resulted from Mr. Marine's Internet dating experiences. Every woman he contacted in her fifties had a similar complaint – young men were hitting on them. Most women said that the men were probably looking for sugar mommas. However, no one had actually studied this.

The results of the survey were surprising. The real reasons men preferred older women was not for the money. In The Cougar Complex ®, you will not only find out why some men prefer older women, you will read salacious stories from their encounters. Mark Twain said, "truth is stranger than fiction". The stories in The Cougar Complex ® are exciting and will keep you smiling. They might even help make your love life as steamy as the true stories in the book.

For Immediate Release

Contact: Michael R. Marine

Phone: 954-815-4257

michaelraymarine@gmail.com

www.cougarcomplex.com

SOURCE The Cougar Complex

Related Links

cougarcomplex.com

