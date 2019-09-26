Could The Government Claim The Jeffrey Epstein Estate's Money On Behalf Of Victims?

The original source of Jeffrey Epstein's tremendous wealth remains a mystery. But there are growing questions over its connections to Epstein's alleged participation in a massive fraud case that before Bernie Madoff was one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history. Broken host Ariel Levy and Executive Producer Adam Davidson examine Epstein's relationship with Steven Hoffenberg, the convicted orchestrator of the Towers Financial scandal, and accusations that Epstein was actually a mastermind of the scam who earned hundreds of thousands of dollars – and perhaps millions – in the process. The timing of their relationship comes at a transformative moment for Epstein financially. When he met Hoffenberg in 1987, he was broke. When Epstein stopped working with Hoffenberg, around 1991, he was wildly rich.

The podcast will also explore the importance of financial restitution for the Epstein victims in their quest for justice following his death, and introduce a provocative idea from a legendary prosecutor of white collar crimes: If it can be established that the illicit Towers funds were a base upon which Epstein made his entire fortune, then ALL of his money could be seized by the government -- and even possibly distributed to his victims.

BROKEN: JEFFREY EPSTEIN, has been profiled in the New York Times, selected as podcast of the week by The Guardian and named a September podcast pick by The New Yorker. It has also been selected as a New & Noteworthy pick in Apple Podcasts. This is the first project from Three Uncanny Four Productions, the new podcasting company from Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer. It is executive produced by Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Adam Davidson, Laura Mayer and Julie K. Brown.

For more on BROKEN: JEFFREY EPSTEIN and to subscribe to the podcast click here.

About BROKEN: JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Jeffrey Epstein described himself as "radioactive", and then he died in prison. But right before that, he was a friend and confidant of many of America's most powerful politicians, billionaires, and entertainers, some of whom apparently shared a common interest: trafficking underaged girls. In BROKEN: JEFFREY EPSTEIN host Ariel Levy (The New Yorker) and Special Correspondent and Executive Producer Julie K. Brown (The Miami Herald) tell the full story of Epstein, his accomplices, and the broken systems that enabled his crimes.

About Three Uncanny Four Productions

Three Uncanny Four Productions is the new podcasting company co-founded by Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. Davidson is a contributing writer for The New Yorker and a leading broadcaster and podcasting voice who co-founded and co-hosted NPR's Planet Money and served as a frequent contributor to This American Life. Mayer is a highly accomplished podcast and public radio producer who previously oversaw all podcast production for Panoply Media and served as the Executive Producer for Show Development at Stitcher.

SOURCE Three Uncanny Four Productions