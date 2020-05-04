NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new medical development is sweeping the country. Some may see it as controversial - but the studies don't lie. It's effective. So effective, in fact, that the FDA has just fast-tracked approval for research, meaning that it is aiming to gain a major stake in a key healthcare market that is on track to hit $260 billion in the next six years. And one company, in particular, is making exactly the right moves. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO), Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS), CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM).



In the last 13 months, Champignon Brands (SHRM; SHRMF) now has taken a potential wonder drug from concept to product production for medical research. The name of this potential wonder drug is psilocybin, a natural compound found in mushrooms, and it could very well end up saving the life of someone you love.



Interest in psilocybin has exploded recently due to its potential to treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse and even to increase mental performance. This has attracted attention from high-level performers from Silicon Valley to Wall Street.



With bold plans to roll out treatment facilities in the U.S. by the end of 2020, Champignon Brands plans to own and control its own product vertical. Its goals and growth strategy dropped Champignon Brands directly within the $89 billion mental health sector. A sector whose time has come for disruption.

Rewriting The Playbook For Sector Change

The world is currently in the midst of a mental health crisis. Everything that could possibly go wrong, has. And to make matters worse, millions, if not tens of millions of people are stuck in isolation. It's never been more important to support the field of mental health. And the FDA seems to agree. Not only have they fast-tracked psilocybin, they've also approved other exciting new approaches to tackling mental health issues.



Take Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), for example. With a focus on new ways to treat mental health, the company released the only FDA-approved treatment for post-partum depression. It's drug, Zulresso, soared through clinical trials, and is advertised to help mothers feel better in just 2.5 days. The drug is administered under the careful guidance of professionals in their specialized treatment centers and has been a huge success for the company.



Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is another company taking an innovative approach to the treatment of mental health, specifically Alzheimer's disease. While its PTI-125 is still in its stage two of clinical trials, it's outlook is promising. The drugt aims to help treat the devastating Alzheimer's disease by bringing together different proteins to interact properly. So far it has been shown to improve the function of multiple brain receptors and exerts powerful anti-neuroinflammatory effects.

Now, Champignon (SHRM;SHRMF) is looking capitalize on the FDA's growing attention to the field, and even take it to the next level.

Major Acquisitions

The first Champignon Brands acquisition was Artisan Growers, a British Columbia based craft mushroom cultivation, sourcing and supply operation focused on organic production. At Artisan Growers, the mushrooms are cultivated in special climate-controlled facilities that monitor moisture, humidity, light, airflow and temperature levels for optimal growth and quality.

Next on the acquisition list, Novo Formulations, a specialty biotechnology company, introduced Ketamine products and medical research IP into the Champignon Brands lineup. Ketamine, once used as a medication for starting and maintaining anesthesia, has seen a resurgence in recent years for its effectiveness as a rapid-acting antidepressant in research settings.

Whereas most antidepressants in the market today require 2-4 weeks before signs of improvements are seen, Ketamine demonstrates effectiveness within 1-2 days in some research trials.

With access to a purpose-built good manufacturing practice (GMP) and pharmaceutical (DIN) licensed facility in Quebec, Canada, and an accredited pharmacy in Ontario, Novo Formulations is working towards breakthroughs in ketamine, anesthetics and adaptogens and other natural molecules.

Surprisingly, the Ketamine introduction into the company wasn't the top story with the Novo Formulations acquisition. Part of Champignon Brands (SHRM;SHRMF) aggressive first mover strategy is emphasis on world-class team building. And that's exactly what they got with visionary and relentless innovator Dr. Joseph Gabriele, Ph.D.



Dr. Gabriele, a gifted molecular pharmacologist specializing in signal transduction within the central nervous system, brought exclusive formulations and patented intellectual property into the Champignon Brands stable.

Compile The Intellectual Property

Sometimes intellectual property IS the final product for biopharmaceutical companies. The giants of the industry build patent moats and branch out from there. Patents, partnerships and acquisitions are the name of the game in biotech..



Take Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), for example. Aptose is a biotech company specializing in personalized therapies to address Canada's unmet oncology needs. The company uses genetic and epigenetic profiles to gain insights into certain cancers and patient populations in order to develop new treatments within the space.

Aptose has an exclusive partnership with Ohm Oncology to develop, manufacture and commercialize APL-581 in order to treat hematologic malignancies and related molecules. In late 2018, Aptose announced that it would be participating in a number of investor conferences, including January 7th's San Francisco-based Biotech Showcase 2019 to generate awareness and highlight their accomplishments.

Or AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS). AEterna is a major biopharmaceutical up and comer. In 2018, the company saw steady growth, and an array of new developments over the course of the year. With a focus on oncology, endocrinology, and women's health solutions, AEterna has created a variety of new products, including Macrilen, the first and only FDA-approved oral test for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Recently, AEterna received European approval to market Macrillen which has pushed its value even higher. Dr. Christian Strasburger, the Head of Clinical Endocrinology at Charité Unversitaetsmedizin Berlin and the principal investigator for macimorelin explained, "Clinical studies have demonstrated that macimorelin is safer and much simpler to administer than the current methods of testing for insulin-induced hypoglycemia, and is well-tolerated by patients and reliable in diagnosing the condition."

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) is another Canadian giant with a history of strong acquisitions. CRH specializes in products and services designed for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. With a long history within the space, CRH has positioned itself as a leader in the field, trusted by medical professionals all over the world.

CRH also made a majpr acquisition at the beginning of the year, buying out Anesthesia Care Associates, LLC, an Indiana-based gastroenterology anesthesia practice. The estimated $2.6 million deal will increase CRH's footprint in the space, and has been well received by investors.

Edward Wright , CEO of CRH, commented, "Anesthesia Care Associates extends our footprint to the state of Indiana , and once again shows the value of our existing O'Regan customer relationships." Now. Champignon is looking to follow a similar path. To strengthen its foothold in the psychedelic medicine sector, Champignon Brands next move was to acquire Tassili Sciences Corporation.

Tassili Sciences Corporation is partnered with the University of Miami and Miller School of Medicine to develop effective psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Champignon Brands (SHRM;SHRMF) now owns 100% of the intellectual property, drug discovery and data accumulated by Tassili from the University of Miami and Miller School of Medicine research clinical trials.

The final acquisition, Altmed Capital Corp., gave Champignon Brands instant 75% controlling ownership of the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE), one of the world's leading Ketamine clinics. The acquisition also provided Champignon Brands with access to an additional $2,000,000 in cash as well as Altmed's substantial psychedelic medicine data and research IP.

Altmed, the clinic's operator, was founded and led by the brilliant Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger McIntyre.

One of the most cited academics in psychiatry, Dr. McIntyre has published the largest number of research articles most frequently cited by researchers globally in over 20 fields of science.

His belief that Big Pharma's antidepressants no longer work, referencing the bad side-effects and only working for some and not all patients. This belief led Dr. McIntyre to establish the CRTCE while focusing on Ketamine for its rapid impact on PTSD and depression.



Last year, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence clinic delivered $1.5 million in revenue with gross margins upward of 50%.

Triple-Digit Upside Opportunities



Ownership of the silo and rollout of additional clinics in 2020 is intended to give Champignon Brands tremendous first mover advantage in the new psychedelic medicine sector, once it is legalized. Which means Champignon Brands (SHRM;SHRMF) could be first to build strong customer loyalty and brand recognition in the sector along with establishing market pricing for products.



By. Jorge Rodrigiez

