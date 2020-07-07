Could this be the next Nike? Dionies Sportswear Looks to Crowdfunding for an Impressive Kickstart

ATLANTA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Could this be the next Nike? There's a new company looking to break into the sportswear market that believes it can. On July 23, Dionies Sportswear is launching a global Kickstarter campaign to bring its brand to the world; and they are giving backers the chance to sign up now, during prelaunch to access up to 35% off on launch day. Atlanta-based Dionies Sportswear is excited to unveil its t-shirts, tracksuits, baseball caps, and shoes, all made with the most excellent material for the best quality. Understanding that Millennials are huge fashion influencers, Dionies designs its merchandise to appeal just to them.

Dionies pronounced [dahy-oh-nees], is bringing nothing new to the market other than a name. It's sticking to the same narrative as major brands before it, creating comfortable, durable t-shirts, tracksuits, and shoes - with a distinctive looking logo they call Dionies "Full Moon."

So what could be so impressive? Nothing. Their t-shirts are custom printed with the best technology where laser markers perfect the design down to the millimeter for accuracy. This printing process achieves maximum color vibrancy. Their tracksuits are hand cut from a pattern, hand-stitched, and factory sewed with drawstring capabilities to allow the perfect fit. And their shoes are handcrafted with unconventional design techniques to add style. Each can be interchangeable or worn separately.

Unlike the original Dionies Sportswear of 1995, the re-launch includes a complete product line. Looking to put a small footprint in an already dominated market, in 2019, while successfully testing the product, Dionies received excellent feedback from a select group of early adopters. This feedback proved to the company that the brand has potential.

"When we decided to re-launch Dionies, we reached out to friends and family to see what they thought about bringing it back. And they all said why not. So we decided to run a few ads on Craigslist looking for male and female Brand Ambassadors, and we received so many replies that it was a sign to re-launch. And with the use of new technology, we can now incorporate custom branding. In 1995, this technology wasn't readily available to us, so having access to this makes reintroducing the Dionies brand more exciting."

To learn more about the Dionies experience and become an early supporter, visit Dionies Sportswear.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12828016

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Dionies Sportswear

Related Links

http://www.dionies.us

