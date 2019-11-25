Could Your Down Actually Make You Sick?

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLIED Feather & Down is responding to an article making the rounds in consumer media highlighting the importance that brands, retailers and consumers know where their down comes from.

The industry faces a challenge from factories sourcing and improperly processing down, and providing material to brands and the end consumer, that has no way to ensure animal welfare, overall cleanliness and quality, not to mention questionable environmental practices.

Chinese ducks, certified humanely treated

It is more important than ever that brands and retailers work with reputable suppliers like ALLIED -- where all material is third party certified, and has been proven as the benchmark for cleanliness throughout the world.

The story in question is about a 43-year-old man from Scotland, who became ill and was ultimately diagnosed with "feather duvet lung" contracted through his down bedding. Fortunately he has made a full recovery.

Feather Duvet Lung disease is a type of Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis triggered by exposure to avian proteins present in the dust of the feathers of a variety of birds. While it is extremely rare that someone is so sensitive to bird protein, the condition has been around for a long time and is also known as Bird Fancier's Lung, usually affecting people such as pigeon breeders.

The fact that a 43-year-old, otherwise healthy man was diagnosed with this condition due to his bedding actually creates a larger question that consumers are faced with at an increasing rate, and that is, how is a product that produces the amount of dust necessary to make someone sick allowed to be sold?

BACKGROUND ON DOWN AND DOWN PROCESSING

The down and feather used as insulation in bedding and garments is a byproduct of the food industry. It is aggregated and purchased by suppliers like ALLIED, and further washed and processed to remove all extraneous material. It is then separated to provide higher down cluster percentages while maintaining the right amount of natural oils for resiliency and durability.

This is not an easy or a quick process; and increasingly, factories and suppliers are looking to cut corners and provide less expensive material to manufacturers from questionable sources and unknown washing processes. One can more quickly wash down with harsh chemicals, but this leads to a brittle material that easily breaks up into fibers, and ultimately into the type of dust affecting those who are extremely sensitive to bird proteins.

A NEW RETAIL PROBLEM

A recent article from The Wall Street Journal exposed how Chinese factories selling on Amazon occasionally sell mislabeled down products. In the best cases, products purchased by the Journal and labeled Goose Down were tested by third parties and determined to be Duck. We know that if this very basic information is disregarded, it is almost certain that the material has not been washed and processed properly.

In 2015, Canadian retailer Jysk had to recall down duvets because the down material sold to them failed to achieve the content or cleanliness required by law. And with the expanding Amazon and direct e-commerce marketplace, such testing and fail safes are often non-existent, which allows questionable products to make their way to the consumer and creates a false economy that brands, retailers, and consumers need to be aware of.

THE SOLUTION

ALLIED has long said that "not all down is created equal," and this has become increasingly important as we see the growth of generic suppliers and vendor sourcing with little to no concern for either animal welfare or proper processing. Even the current sourcing certifications do not account for quality and/or chemical management. It is quite possible to see "responsibly sourced down" processed in the most irresponsible way.

More than ever, it is important to know where your down comes from and how it has been processed. ALLIED pushed the industry forward in animal welfare certification, having helped create the Responsible Down Standard, but also stands proud as having been identified by independent health and allergy laboratories as the industry standard for cleanliness.

In a world of discount e-commerce and fast fashion, it is not only important to know where your down came from, but how it was washed.

"ALLIED has spent millions of dollars and countless hours ensuring our position as industry leaders in animal welfare, and we are equally proud of our sustainable processing methods that have shown to provide the cleanest down in the industry," said Daniel Uretsky, President, ALLIED Feather & Down. "We are honored that some in the industry have followed our lead to create a more sustainable, cruelty free, and transparent source for the finest natural insulation on earth, and we will continue to invest in educating and protecting consumers from fraudulent and irresponsible sourcing, and from potential allergens."

THE FUTURE

After helping to create the globally recognized Responsible Down Standard (RDS) with The North Face, and gifting it to the Textile Exchange in 2014, ALLIED wanted to take education around sustainable down and the global supply chain to the next level. TrackMyDown was originally born in Fall 2015 with five partner brands signing on, and the innovative online traceability tool recently signed its 100th partner brand to the ALLIED TrackMyDown program. Partner brands globally from the outdoor, lifestyle, fashion and bedding industries now use the tool and the identifiable hangtags, along with several major online retailers.

About ALLIED Feather & Down

Founded in Vernon, Calif. in 1987, ALLIED has been responsibly sourcing and sustainably processing down while simultaneously driving innovation within the insulation market for over 30 years. The family owned and operated business has earned the reputation as the largest, most reliable and most responsible supplier of raw material in the industry. Through the creation of programs such as the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and Track My Down, ALLIED is committed to safeguarding the welfare of animals while protecting the environment. http://www.alliedfeather.com/ .

Media Contact:

Scott Kaier, PR Director

Formidable Media

802-238-7577

229853@email4pr.com

SOURCE ALLIED Feather & Down

Related Links

http://www.alliedfeather.com/

