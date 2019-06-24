Council of the Americas Announces First Group of Honorees to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary BRAVO Business Awards

MIAMI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 25 years of recognizing inspirational leadership in Latin America and gathering key players from business, government, and multilateral institutions, Council of the Americas (COA) is pleased to announce the first group of leaders to be honored at the special 25th Anniversary BRAVO Business Awards, taking place in Miami, on October 25.

In this landmark year for COA, the event will celebrate an important milestone of a quarter century honoring individuals who have helped drive long-term positive impact in Latin America. The past decades have witnessed many important changes in Latin America and COA has been proud to offer a one-of-a-kind regional platform to recognize inspirational leaders who have played a key role in shaping the future of the region.

"Our 2019 BRAVO Business Award honorees represent extraordinary purpose to drive economic and social development in Latin America, and we want to recognize them as exceptional role models in their fields," says Americas Society/Council of the Americas President and CEO Susan Segal.

This is the first group of awardees:

Multiple Grammy Award winning artist Carlos Vives , founder of Tras la Perla project , will receive the BRAVO Social Impact Leadership Award in recognition of his work fostering social and sustainability initiatives in his home country of Colombia and around the world. He has served as a leading voice for vulnerable groups, particularly Afro-Colombians and indigenous peoples, and has devoted himself to improving lives in his hometown of Santa Marta through initiatives such as the Tras la Perla urban renewal project in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank's Emerging and Sustainable Cities initiative. |





founder of project will receive the in recognition of his work fostering social and sustainability initiatives in his home country of and around the world. He has served as a leading voice for vulnerable groups, particularly Afro-Colombians and indigenous peoples, and has devoted himself to improving lives in his hometown of through initiatives such as the urban renewal project in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank's Emerging and Sustainable Cities initiative. | Luis Alberto Moreno , president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will be honored with the 25th Anniversary BRAVO Legacy Award in recognition of his transformational impact on the IDB during his three-term presidency. Under his leadership, the IDB Group has consolidated its role as the principal source of long-term financing for Latin America and the Caribbean , while providing cutting-edge knowledge and technical advice for social, economic and institutional development. The organization has also strengthened its relationship with the private sector and launched cross-cutting initiatives in many different areas.





, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will be honored with the in recognition of his transformational impact on the IDB during his three-term presidency. Under his leadership, the IDB Group has consolidated its role as the principal source of long-term financing for and the , while providing cutting-edge knowledge and technical advice for social, economic and institutional development. The organization has also strengthened its relationship with the private sector and launched cross-cutting initiatives in many different areas. João Carvalho de Miranda , CEO of Votorantim S.A., will be recognized as the 2019 BRAVO CEO of the Year in honor of his outstanding performance leading the company's investments and achieving the significant transformation of Brazil's largest diversified industrial conglomerate despite challenging local market conditions. Aside from reducing debt, he diversified Votorantim's asset portfolio in a variety of areas, including wind farming, to close 2018 with a consolidated net revenue of R$31.9 billion and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of R$6.9 billion .

The awards will be preceded by the one-day Symposium, which will offer insightful conversations about the past, present and future of the hemisphere. Many leaders from the most prestigious companies will share their thoughts about critical issues that are affecting organizations.

Sponsors: HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, LLYC, The AES Corporation, Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, FedEx Express, Grupo Assa, Mastercard, and SAP.

Media partners: CNN en Español and Financial Times

Symposium partner: Inter-American Development Bank

For more information, please visit: www.as-coa.org/bravo

Council of the Americas (COA) is the premier international business organization whose members share a common commitment to economic and social development, open markets, the rule of law, and democracy throughout the Western Hemisphere. The Council's membership consists of leading international companies representing a broad spectrum of sectors, including banking and finance, consulting services, consumer products, energy and mining, manufacturing, media, technology, and transportation.

