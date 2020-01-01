Countdown Celebration to 2020 at 'Central World', the Times Square of Asia

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing of CPN, said: "CPN has been holding countdown events nationwide continually for over 20 years and has become the national and international countdown event dominator. Every year, we have highlighted the 'Go Global – Love Local' concept in order to emphasize ourselves as the leader in countdown events. On a global scale, we have Central World and Central Phuket as spearheads in becoming the world's most popular countdown landmarks by bringing more famous international DJs. The keys that always support CPN in accomplishing our successful events are our event management experience and creativity in crafting new moments based on the needs of customers.

This year, Central World was highlighted as the ' World of Best Entertainment Countdown' venue, guaranteed by the fact that it has been named the 'Times Square of Asia'. Everyone can fully enjoy concerts and the countdown event and witness spectacular fireworks that continuously lit one after the other to catch best view of Bangkok's skyscrapers.

Central World is a must-visit destination for local and foreign shoppers, located in the middle of Bangkok at Ratchaprasong intersection with convenient travel on the BTS sky train. These countdown events helped to boost the country's economy and emphasized CPN's vision in becoming the 'Center of Life' of every province, as well as to promote Thailand as a memorable destination for tourists from all over the world.

SOURCE Central Pattana Plc (CPN)

