Counterspace Security Market Worth $8.95 Billion by 2025, Despite the Outbreak of COVID-19

According to the report, the counterspace security market is expected to register significant growth due to the increase in potential threats in the space domain. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025, reaching $8.95 billion by 2025.



The space industry is increasing its strategic utility, thus motivating various stakeholders, including government, space agencies, and private companies to develop dedicated and next-generation counterspace security products.



In addition, there are prominent factors supporting the rise of the counterspace security market, which include the rising demand for security due to the declining cost of high-quality offensive solutions. The number of satellites responsible for navigation, imaging, reconnaissance, and remote sensing, among other applications, has doubled in the last ten years, resulting in increased dependency on satellites for clinical and basic operations. Attack possibilities and options have increased with such open resources. Such developments are expected to present an opportunity for the counterspace security market.



Increasing focus on satellite communication (SATCOM) security, focused efforts of governments and space agencies for space security, dependency on space applications, such as satellite navigation, satellite communication, Earth observation, reconnaissance and remote sensing, are enhancing the counterspace security technologies. As a result, it is pushing the key stakeholders to develop products with advanced technologies. Moreover, the continuous efforts of the defense and space companies, along with the government agencies, is expected to drive the market.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

North America is estimated to account for 33.59% market share in the global counterspace security market in 2020, owing to the maximum number of counterspace security initiatives and investment plans. The region comprises the U.S., which is the prime leader in the market. The country holds the biggest manufacturers and service providers of counterspace security technologies. Different countries are developing technologies and taking initiatives to contest the developed space systems and services offered by the U.S.

Some of the key players in the global counterspace security market include BAE System, Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Company, Collins Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., SAIC, The Boeing Company and Leidos, among others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for counterspace security during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global counterspace security market?

Who are the key players in the global counterspace security market?

What is the estimated revenue generated by the global counterspace security market by segments (product type, deployment mode, application) in 2020, and what will be the estimates by 2025?

What are the industry trends in the global counterspace security market?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to enhance their positions in the counterspace security market?

What major opportunities do the counterspace security stakeholders foresee?



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing focus on satellite communication (SATCOM) security

1.1.2 Centralized and Diversified Capabilities of Counterspace Security Through Focused Organizations

1.1.3 Dependency on Unimpeded Space Operations

1.2 Challenges

1.2.1 Space Debris Posing Imminent Threat to the Space Domain

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Use of Ballistic Missile Capability to Develop Counterspace Security Weapons

1.3.2 Growing Significance of Space Situational Awareness



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Contracts

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industrial Analysis

3.1 Increase in Space Assets Through Satellite Launches

3.1.1 China

3.1.2 U.S.

3.1.3 Russia

3.1.4 India

3.2 Launch Ground Assessment (by Country)

3.3 Direct-Ascent ASAT Missiles

3.3.1 Ballistic Missiles: Potential Direct-Ascent ASAT Missiles

3.4 Space Security Agreements (Treaties)

3.4.1 Outer Space Treaty

3.4.2 Limited Test Ban Treaty (LTBT)

3.4.3 Missile Technology Control Regime

3.5 Government Space Expenditure for Enhancing Space Security

3.6 Counterspace Activities in Emerging Countries

3.6.1 Iran

3.6.2 North Korea

3.6.3 Israel

3.6.4 Japan

3.7 Counterspace Continuum

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Space Industry



4 Global Counterspace Security Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Counterspace Security Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Co-Orbital Systems

5.3 Non-Kinetic Physical Systems

5.3.1 High-Powered Laser

5.3.2 High-Powered Microwave

5.4 Space-Based Electronic Warfare Systems

5.4.1 Jammers

5.4.2 Antennas

5.4.3 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR)

5.5 Space Situational Awareness

5.5.1 Radars

5.5.2 Optics

5.5.3 Laser Ranging

5.5.4 Signal Intelligence (SIGINT)

5.6 Cybersecurity



6 Global Counterspace Security Market (by Deployment Mode), 2019-2025

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 LEO

6.1.2 MEO

6.1.3 GEO

6.1.4 Ground-Based



7 Global Counterspace Security Market (by Application), 2019-2025

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Commercial

7.1.2 Military



8 Global Counterspace Security Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Counterspace Security Market (by Product Type)

8.2.2 North America Counterspace Security Market (by Application)

8.2.3 North America Counterspace Security Market (by Country)

8.2.3.1 U.S.

8.2.3.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9 Company Profiles

9.1 BAE Systems

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of BAE Systems in the Global Counterspace Security Market

9.1.3 Financials

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Collins Aerospace

9.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

9.4 General Dynamics

9.5 L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.

9.6 Israel Aerospace Industries

9.7 Leidos

9.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

9.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.11 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

9.12 Raytheon Company

9.13 SAIC

9.14 Thales Group

9.15 The Boeing Company



