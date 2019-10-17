Country Club Bank Expands To Olathe, Plans To Acquire Bank of the Prairie

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCB Financial Corporation, the holding company for Country Club Bank, announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Bank of the Prairie of Olathe, KS. Country Club Financial anticipates completing the transaction in early 2020. The Bank of the Prairie will continue to operate as a stand-alone bank until operations are unified in second quarter of 2020.

The merger announcement occurs as Country Club Bank stands ever stronger, the sixth largest commercial lending bank in the Kansas City Federal Reserve district, as of December 31, 2018.

The past few years have brought a period of unparalleled growth to Country Club Bank -- approaching $1 billion in commercial lending -- along with a new corporate headquarters overlooking the Plaza and the receipt of numerous awards. While several local banks have been acquired by out-of-state entities, Country Club Bank has deepened its commitment to Kansas City, attracting top local talent at all levels of the organization.

Under the agreement, Country Club Bank will acquire both of Bank of the Prairie's Olathe financial centers, located at 18675 West 151st Street and at 23600 College Boulevard. This will bring Country Club Bank's number of locations to 21, adding Olathe to its reach in relationship-based banking that offers unusually diverse product offerings.

"We're excited to offer our clients the even more robust financial and wealth management solutions that Country Club Bank brings to the table," said Chris Donnelly, President/CEO of Bank of the Prairie. "As we join the Country Club Bank family, we remain dedicated to our community and I'm eager to open new doors in partnering with good people known for their integrity and excellence in client service."

Bank of the Prairie is a service-focused community bank located in Olathe, KS, with customers throughout the greater Kansas City area. The organization celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2014, and has nearly $143 million in assets as of June 30, 2019.

"As we experience a renaissance period in the bank's renowned Kansas City history, we're excited to expand our footprint across the Kansas City metropolitan area," said Paul Thompson, CEO/Chairman of Country Club Bank. "Entering into a partnership with Bank of the Prairie -- with proven local ties and dedication to the highest customer service -- is good for our clients and good for the community. We're proud to better serve the Olathe region with this acquisition and welcome the talent and community-care that the Bank of the Prairie associates offer."

Country Club Bank is a locally-owned community bank with assets of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2019. The bank serves the greater Kansas City area through its 19 financial service centers, and through its affiliates, including Country Club Trust Co. with $2.5 billion in assets under administration as of June 30, 2019, Country Club Financial Services, CC Capital Advisors, The Capital Corporation, Capital Markets Group, Asset Management Group, and Tower Wealth Managers. Country Club Bank lives, breathes, and banks on the success of Kansas City and its people. With dedicated efforts in philanthropy, community betterment initiatives, and a passion for entrepreneurship, Country Club Bank's leadership and associates believe that creating a better KC isn't just good for business – it's good for us all.

SOURCE Country Club Bank