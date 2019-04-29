Country Garden Forest City's IBS honoured as the largest fully automated pre-fab construction facility in Malaysia

Malaysian Minister of Works Baru Bian attended the award ceremony and, in concert with one of the award judges, presented the certificate to Forest City. Following receipt of a certificate from Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for the facility's contribution to the local economy and IBS' Best Sustainable Green Development award presented by Housing and Local Government Minister YB Zuraida Kamarudd, Forest City was again recognized by the federal government within just two months.

Mr Bian commented at the event, "I was impressed by Forest City's IBS. Congratulations to this excellent project, which is the pride of the country, while being highly representative of the direction of the industry. We support these efforts by Forest City."

Forest City director of strategy Ng Zhu Hann said, "It's an encouragement for Forest City, as IBS wins another recognition from the federal government. Through understanding the intent of housing policy 2.0 put in place by the Malaysian government and the Ministry of Works' initiatives on the industrialisation of construction and on building information modelling (BIM) technology, we will continue to contribute to the industrial transformation of Malaysia based on these concepts, providing high-tech technology transfer, while improving the local construction industrial chain."

In August 2017, phase I project of the IBS plant, co-built by Forest City, Germany-based EBAWE and Italy-based IMER, and noted by many industry watchers as the leading such facility across Asia, was formally put into operation. The 73,000-square-metre phase 1 project, with a designed annual capacity of 260,000 cubic metres of concrete, is enough to cover a construction area of 1 million square metres, equivalent to some 9,000 residential units a typical apartment building. IBS is the leader in terms of the capacity of a single facility in Asia. The facility currently provides over 300 jobs and offers professional training to skilled workers. Its advanced technologies have received substantial notice across the area's construction sector.

Backed by a production system based on the world's highest construction standards, the same-quality components can contribute to the continued construction and development of Forest City, reducing any waste in the process of the completion of real estate projects while protecting the local environment. As a pilot project in modular assembly building, Forest City has already successfully completed the construction of five apartment buildings with components manufactured by the IBS plant. Johor State Housing, Communication and Multimedia committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad undertook an inspection tour of two apartment buildings which had been delivered by Forest City and presented the property developer with the Malaysian government Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

In addition to meeting the construction demands of Forest City, the services of the IBS plant will be offered to other local construction projects.

